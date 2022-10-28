Read full article on original website
High School football quarterfinal matchups coming up this weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's time for the quarterfinals in this year's high school football playoffs! Lots of local teams continue to their chase for a state title. Mountain View vs. Highland, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena. Rigby vs. Eagle, Friday, 7:00 p.m. 4A. Blackfoot vs. Minico, Friday,...
Oregon high school football playoff brackets: Game times, matchups for 2022 OSAA playoffs
The 2022 Oregon high school football playoffs have arrived. The OSAA playoff brackets have been finalized, including the new 6A Columbia Cup bracket, which features teams seeded No. 17 through No. 32 competing for a 6A consolation championship. In the main 6A bracket, West Linn received the ...
Prep roundup: Ashlyn Chase leads West Valley girls soccer over Shadle Park; Eagles reach district title game against Clarkston
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. West Valley 3, Shadle Park 0: Ashlyn Chase scored two goals and the top-seeded Eagles (16-0-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Highlanders (5-11) in a District 8 2A semifinal. Aylen Littleworth had a goal and an assist for...
STATE VOLLEYBALL: Skyview claims 4A state title, third straight title
Skyview claimed its third straight state title on Saturday, beating Columbia 25-17 21-25 25-17 25-11 in the 4A State Championship match at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. The Hawks won the 4A state title after moving down from the 5A classification, where they had won the last two state titles. No statistics were available. ...
High school volleyball: Morgan back on top of 3A with 3-1 victory over Richfield
After three straight second place finishes, Morgan is once again the 3A state champ after defeating Richfield 3-1.
Woodmore tops Norwayne in D-III girls soccer regional semifinal
PORT CLINTON — Azure Travis’ goal with 29:26 to go stood up as Woodmore defeated Creston Norwayne 1-0 in a Division III girls soccer regional semifinal Tuesday at True-Lay Stadium. The Wildcats gained possession on a steal near midfield and worked the ball down into the goal area. Alayna Hahn fed the ball to Travis near the penalty spot, and Travis netted a grounder to the lower left corner. Woodmore (16-3-1) advances to face fourth-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1-2), a 3-0 winner over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale on Tuesday, at noon Saturday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. Norwayne finishes with a 16-4 record.
Eastside Catholic football player Masen Uribe voted the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Eastside Catholic RB Masen Uribe for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22! In a matchup of standout 3A Metro League tailbacks, Uribe stood tallest with his career-high 219 yards and a touchdown as the Crusaders ...
Post Falls football player Tevin Burns, Boise soccer player Sophie Hills voted co-WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week
Congratulations to Post Falls' Tevin Burns and Boise's Sophie Hills for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 17-22! Filling in for starter Jake Bustamante (the previous week's athlete of the week winner), Burns total a career-high 204 rushing yards and ...
