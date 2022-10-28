PORT CLINTON — Azure Travis’ goal with 29:26 to go stood up as Woodmore defeated Creston Norwayne 1-0 in a Division III girls soccer regional semifinal Tuesday at True-Lay Stadium. The Wildcats gained possession on a steal near midfield and worked the ball down into the goal area. Alayna Hahn fed the ball to Travis near the penalty spot, and Travis netted a grounder to the lower left corner. Woodmore (16-3-1) advances to face fourth-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1-2), a 3-0 winner over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale on Tuesday, at noon Saturday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. Norwayne finishes with a 16-4 record.

CRESTON, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO