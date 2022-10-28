Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA district finals playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Playoffs open with one of the highest scoring games ever
The opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs delivered some of the season’s most memorable performances last week. From last-second wins, high-scoring games and great individual performances, there was a lot to catch the eye of football fans. However, there was one game that was...
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/30/22
We are down to 128 teams left standing in the state of Michigan in 11-man football. Of our Top 50 headed into the playoffs, 43 are moving on to play for district titles this week, and of the seven who lost, five lost to other teams on this list.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Grand Valley State: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Duke, Michigan State is back in action. The Spartans play their first and only public exhibition game of the season on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, less than a week before they open the season on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona.
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school boys cross country times in Michigan heading into states
Here are the top boys cross country times in the state through Oct. 31 competition according to athletic.net. Lower Peninsula region championships took place this last weekend and the Lower Peninsula finals are on Saturday at the Michigan International Speedway. The Upper Peninsula finals were this last weekend.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit volleyball state tournament district opener scores
The volleyball state tournament got its start on Halloween night and teams across Metro Detroit put their seasons on the line. Here are scores from the opening night of the districts involving teams from the Metro Detroit coverage area.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election. The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
2 Michigan Lottery players win $1 million as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion
No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million. Two tickets matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win a $1 million. Those tickets were purchased at: ...
american-rails.com
Michigan Interurban and Streetcar History
Lower Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana comprised a tri-state interurban network of some 5,604 miles, 36% of the national total which peaked at 15,580 in 1916. Michigan boasted a network of 981 miles, much of which was concentrated between Detroit, Bay City, and Muskegon/Grand Rapids. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," Detroit's streetcar systems were some of the earliest put into service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
One-on-one with Republican Mark Ambrose on MI's 11th Congressional District race
Our Brett Kast sat down with Mark Ambrose, who is running in Michigan's 11th Congressional District against Rep. Haley Stevens. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
