This gaming PC inside a vintage radio is truly amazing
Here’s a truly unusual PC build. It’s a gaming PC inside a vintage 1940s Motorola radio case. And believe it or not, the thing actually works!. YouTuber Carter Hurd, who goes by AltaPowderDog on Reddit, is no stranger to builds that are off the beaten path. He’s built a PC tower out of concrete, 3D printed a stainless steel watch, and water-cooled a laptop.
Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from GameStop with a little something extra
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the most anticipated game releases of the year — outside of — has been Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and that’s proving to be true since it amassed $800 million over its launch weekend. While the official release date was Friday, October 28, eager fans were able to pick it up at midnight on Thursday at select locations. And if you weren’t sure where to grab it, well, GameStop is the place to be. That’s especially true if you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, but regardless, it’s an excellent time to celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare II.
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
When it comes to its features, TikTok is most known for all the fun bells and whistles you can add to a video that you create for its short-form video-sharing platform. But what about the app’s video-watching features? Those might be lesser known to you (or just less noticeable) because they’re part of a more passive way of experiencing TikTok. But despite how easily video-watching features can fly under the radar, there is one new TikTok feature, that’s worth knowing about. It’s called “Clear Mode.”
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
If you’re looking for one of the best monitor deals, we’ve found it. Right now, over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor for $1,100. Normally priced at $1,300, you save $200 off the usual price. While this is still one of the more premium gaming monitor deals around, if you can afford it, you won’t regret it. Here’s why it’s so great.
Ring security camera buying guide
When it comes to Ring’s lineup of home security cameras, there’s certainly no shortage of models to choose from. Whether you’re thinking about adding surveillance to a few rooms in your home or want to create a cohesive net of Wi-Fi-powered monitoring for every room, along with a few outdoor locations, there’s a Ring camera that will get the job done.
Myst sequel Riven is getting a full remake from developer Cyan Worlds
Cyan Worlds has announced that it is remaking the 1997 PC game Riven: The Sequel to Myst. The indie studio wrote in a blog post on Monday that the game is being remade thanks to a grassroots fans project called The Starry Expanse Project. Riven is a puzzle adventure game...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: How to get 100% completion on each world
Building off the base of the first game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope piles on a ton of extra things to do in each world. There are battles, of course, but also a host of things to do and find in each of the overworlds. From side quests to finding Sparks, Planet Keys, and even Secret Zone challenges, it will take a good deal of effort to complete each one. Thankfully, the game provides a handy percentage meter, so you can see how close you are to doing everything there is in a given world.
Google Home’s web preview is live — and it’s missing most features
If you’ve got a Nest camera and have been dying to give it a go as part of Google’s new web preview, it’s time. Head to home.google.com and have a look. Just be prepared to be largely underwhelmed and to remind yourself that it indeed is in preview status.
November’s Game Pass lineup brings PC hit Vampire Survivors to console
The first batch of titles coming to Game Pass in November have been revealed, including the console debut of Vampire Survivors, as well as two more Walking Dead games and Return to Monkey Island. Of the 10 titles coming to the service, notable entries include the first console port of...
Here’s what Android phones might have looked like without the iPhone
Have you ever wondered what kind of phones we would have today if Apple didn’t introduce the iPhone to the world? Thanks to some new info from Android co-founder Rich Minder, we sort of have an answer to that. Miner wrote a Twitter thread Monday evening calling out an...
A multiplayer Ghostbusters VR game is coming to PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 2
Sony Pictures Virtual Reality has a surprise treat for Ghostbusters fans this Halloween. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. Made by U.K.-based VR developer nDreams and announced at the Meta Quest Game showcase in April 2022, Ghostbusters: Rise of...
5 years after launch, Fortnite on consoles finally has a tutorial
For the past five years, new Fortnite players were simply thrown into the matches of battle royale and had to learn the game by themselves. Now, players finally have a way to learn the basics of Fortnite with the late-yet-welcome addition of a tutorial mode. On Halloween, Epic enabled a...
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 review: powerful, as always
“The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is seriously fast, even if the design is a bit old-school.”. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the real workhorse of the line. Now in its fifth generation, it comes packing Intel 12th-gen H-series CPUs with vPro and ultrafast discrete GPUs up to the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti.
‘Wordle’ today, October 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#498)
Trying to solve Wordle #498 for October 30, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.
How to enable dark mode with LibreOffice to make it easier on your eyes
LibreOffice remains one of the most popular Microsoft Office alternatives, an incredibly versatile text editor that’s free to download, and allows you to set it up exactly how you want. You can easily import files from other text editors, customize the appearance of every tool, and use a variety of macros. And, if you want to, you can even learn how to enable dark mode for a writing and editing experience that's far easier on the eyes.
Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today
If you’re looking for Headphone deals, it might actually be time to look at Walmart. That’s because they’ve got the answer to AirPods Pro supremacy, Google’s very own Pixel Buds Pro on sale for 25% off for a limited time. The Pixel Buds Pro, which usually retail for $200, are down to just $150. That’s a savings of $50. While we’ll certainly dive into why the Pixel Buds Pro are worthy of a place next to Apple’s AirPods, don’t forget to check out our selection of AirPods deals, too, just to get your competitive groove on. But whatever you do, don’t forget to take advantage of this deal soon if you go for the Pixel Buds Pro, as we aren’t sure how long it is going to last.
Electronic Arts and Marvel partner for three-game deal
Electronic Arts and Marvel will work together to create three video games based on the popular comic book universe. The first one — EA Motive’s Iron Man game — has already been revealed. “At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on...
Google Chrome gets one of Microsoft Edge’s best features
Google Chrome has announced new updates for its browser to make searching more effective without having to open a new tab or return to a previous page after inputting a new search. The Chrome sidebar feature comes just months after Microsoft introduced a similar feature to its own browser, Edge.
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
