Kanye West supporters come to his defense after store removes his brands

Kanye West supporters gather outside a Foot Locker store in the Loop after the chain pulled brands associated with the rapper from its shelves. Photo credit Brandon Ison/WBBM Newsradio

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A small group of Kanye West’s friends and supporters met in the Loop Friday morning, claiming the rapper is getting a raw deal.

Meeting outside a footlocker store in the Loop where Yeezy’s have now been pulled from the shelves, Paul McKinley had some strong words related to the consequences met by West over his recent antisemitic statements on Twitter.

"The people that's moving on him should think very closely and clearly that they are angering 40 million people."

McKinley called for a boycott of Footlocker, but didn’t stop there.

"We're asking for a boycott of all these different industries that's starting to look like they anti-black."

Those that had gathered admitted that they don’t agree with everything West says but that he should have the freedom to say what he does and not face harsh repercussions for it.

"If you take Kanye's freedom speech, you take everybody else's freedom of speech."

Local footlocker management tells WBBM that there has been no observable change in customer traffic since removing brands associated with West.