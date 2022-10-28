ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kanye West supporters come to his defense after store removes his brands

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago
Kanye West supporters gather outside a Foot Locker store in the Loop after the chain pulled brands associated with the rapper from its shelves. Photo credit Brandon Ison/WBBM Newsradio

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A small group of Kanye West’s friends and supporters met in the Loop Friday morning, claiming the rapper is getting a raw deal.

Meeting outside a footlocker store in the Loop where Yeezy’s have now been pulled from the shelves, Paul McKinley had some strong words related to the consequences met by West over his recent antisemitic statements on Twitter.

"The people that's moving on him should think very closely and clearly that they are angering 40 million people."

McKinley called for a boycott of Footlocker, but didn’t stop there.

"We're asking for a boycott of all these different industries that's starting to look like they anti-black."

Those that had gathered admitted that they don’t agree with everything West says but that he should have the freedom to say what he does and not face harsh repercussions for it.

"If you take Kanye's freedom speech, you take everybody else's freedom of speech."

Local footlocker management tells WBBM that there has been no observable change in customer traffic since removing brands associated with West.

All Falls Down
4d ago

Kanye West is allowed to talk about & insult any group of people he wants. No one has stopped him. He is doing interviews & running his mouth constantly. No one has violated his Freedom of Speech. But Freedom of Speech is a two-way street. Others are exercising their free speech by ceasing to do business with him, as is their right. Ye is in a race to the bottom, & no one is standing in his way.

3d ago

Kanye has a right to say whatever he wants. I respect his right to speak against Jews and Afro Americans. I don’t agree with him I also think he knew what he was doing. I respect the decisions of Corporations not to do Business with this Racist. Kanye failed to realize there are consequences for his actions. Kanye thought his Billionaire status gave him the right degrade and hurt others. He’s going to apologize, he loves attention and money. He wants his contracts and his Billionaire status back he has no love for the Communities he offended.

