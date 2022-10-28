ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock climber discovers illegally shot bighorn ram near Colorado highway, officials say

Colorado officials are asking for the public’s help after a ram was found shot and killed out of season. A rock climber spotted the desert bighorn ram off Colorado State Highway 141 between Grand Junction and Gateway on Monday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers. The ram had been shot in its front shoulder.
