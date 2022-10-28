Read full article on original website
Rock climber discovers illegally shot bighorn ram near Colorado highway, officials say
Colorado officials are asking for the public’s help after a ram was found shot and killed out of season. A rock climber spotted the desert bighorn ram off Colorado State Highway 141 between Grand Junction and Gateway on Monday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers. The ram had been shot in its front shoulder.
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
