New York State

NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News

Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
NFL World Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Decision News

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade during the summer, and the Browns were reportedly willing to grant him that request before today's deadline. However, 4 p.m. ET just passed, and the time limit to execute a deal has expired. Hunt remains a Brown. Cleveland reportedly wanted a...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Michael Wilbon News

Longtime ESPN host Michael Wilbon is trending on social media for what he said about D.J. Moore. The Panthers lost to the Falcons in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Carolina tied the game late with a big touchdown to Moore, but the extra point was missed, following a player misconduct penalty by Moore after the touchdown.
Look: Steelers Player Shocked By Tuesday's Trade News

The Pittsburgh Steelers manufactured a big-time trade ahead of this year's deadline — sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. When word broke in the Pittsburgh locker room, veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemed quite surprised. “CHICAGO!?” Johnson said, per team insider Chris Adamski. Johnson and...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Keenan Allen News

It's been a bit of a messy 2022 season for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has only played in two games this season, one in October and one in September. He's battled a hamstring injury and that continued on Monday when he missed practice yet again. This...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
NFL World Reacts To Bills Blockbuster Trade Rumor News

Are the Buffalo Bills about to get some more help on offense?. According to a report from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Bills have made a call to New Orleans about star running back Alvin Kamara. The Bills made a run at Christian McCaffrey, according to reports, but the Carolina...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
NFL World Believes Head Coach Should Be Fired Today

Is Nathaniel Hackett coaching the final game of his Denver Broncos tenure on Sunday?. If most fans had their way, that would be the case. The Broncos are currently taking on the Jaguars in London. Denver is trailing Jacksonville after one quarter. Few teams, if any, have been more disappointing...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Wide Receiver Trade

Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline spurred plenty of action from around the league today. However, the New England Patriots won't be part of the action. Despite rumors of teams showing interest in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team isn't moving on from him. According to a report from Jordan Scultz, multiple teams called the Patriots, but a deal wasn't made.
The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline

Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline. "I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said. Well, it appears the train...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Dabo Swinney Has 3-Word Description Of The Playoff Rankings

Tuesday night marks a special night for the 2022 college football season. The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released as the top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest. Even though this is a very exciting night for most people, Clemson head coach Dabo...
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week. Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark. It was a pretty special day. Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his...
