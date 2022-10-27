Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Gold Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DENVER (AP) _ Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $2.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
SFGate
Sony Pictures Profits Slide in Second Quarter as Group Earnings Climb
Japanese electronics and entertainment group Sony saw its sales and profitability climb in the three months to end of September 2022, the second quarter of its financial year. The group’s net income soared by 24% to JPY264 billion ($1.78 billion) compared with JPY213 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share came in at JPY212 (or $1.36 per share), handily beating financial analysts’ consensus EPS estimates of $1.03 per share.
SFGate
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.'s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
Comments / 0