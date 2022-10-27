Japanese electronics and entertainment group Sony saw its sales and profitability climb in the three months to end of September 2022, the second quarter of its financial year. The group’s net income soared by 24% to JPY264 billion ($1.78 billion) compared with JPY213 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share came in at JPY212 (or $1.36 per share), handily beating financial analysts’ consensus EPS estimates of $1.03 per share.

