Saint Lucie County, FL

An ‘unbelievable’ 10-foot boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood, deputies say

By Moira Ritter
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A Florida neighborhood got a special, scaly visitor, so deputies stepped in to help.

St. Lucie County deputies captured a 10-foot, 75-pound boa constrictor in the Tall Pines neighborhood the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. St. Lucie County is about 140 miles north of Miami.

“A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents came out to help the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some Facebook users were awed by the snake, according to comments.

“That is a beautifully healthy boa,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” another person wrote.

Other users were disturbed.

“That is the nope Snake from the hecknaw forest of nothankyastan,” reads one comment.

“You’d have to rescue me if I saw that in my yard!” another commenter said.

Earlier this week on the other side of the state, deputies in Collier County captured a 14-foot invasive Burmese python from an East Naples neighborhood.

Missing woman found in stomach of 22-foot python, Indonesian officials say

Venomous coral snake found in Florida looks nothing like it’s supposed to, experts say

14-foot Burmese python spotted in bushes between homes. Then Florida cops stepped in

6-foot boa constrictor slithers down street and gets nabbed by CA cops. See the photo

What’s worse than finding pythons in the shower? Realizing you caught them in the act

Miami Herald

