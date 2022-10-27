Read full article on original website
Recap: MVB Financial Q3 Earnings
MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $3.01 million from the same...
Global Payments' (GPN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Grow Y/Y
GPN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Yet, the bottom line rose 14% year over year. GPN’s adjusted net revenues advanced 3% year over year to $2,058.2 million in the third quarter. The top...
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Recap: Sony Group Q2 Earnings
Sony Group SONY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was down $1.64 billion from the same...
Recap: Insperity Q3 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $229.16 million from the same period last...
Why Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS), which belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Earnings Preview: AssetMark Financial Hldgs
AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AssetMark Financial Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. AssetMark Financial Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Saia: Q3 Earnings Insights
Saia SAIA reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Saia missed estimated earnings by 0.81%, reporting an EPS of $3.67 versus an estimate of $3.7. Revenue was up $113.34 million from the same period last...
MicroStrategy's Earnings Outlook
MicroStrategy MSTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MicroStrategy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. MicroStrategy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Preview: Gladstone Investment's Earnings
Gladstone Investment GAIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Zeta Global Holdings
Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zeta Global Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Zeta Global Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Sterling Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Sterling Bancorp SBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $5.51 million from the same...
A Preview Of Container Store Group's Earnings
Container Store Group TCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Container Store Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Container Store Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Earnings Outlook For IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics IPGP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IPG Photonics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. IPG Photonics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems INSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspire Medical Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.77. Inspire Medical Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: Par Pacific Hldgs
Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Par Pacific Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96. Par Pacific Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Amazon Plans To 'Tighten Belt' In Q4 With Hiring Freeze After Revenue Miss
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, which had a revenue miss in its third-quarter earnings, is preparing to tighten its belt in the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company encountered “moderating sales” and saw foreign currency headwinds in the third period and expects these impacts to remain in place during the fourth quarter.
