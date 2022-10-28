Read full article on original website
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping
The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off a couple bad losses, the Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against Jimmy Butler and a Miami Heat team they just beat less than one week ago. The Warriors will continue what has so far been a disappointing road trip, but with three games still remaining before they head back home, the team has a chance to make it a winning trip.
Lakers News: How Lakers Could Add Myles Turner While Retaining Russell Westbrook
Now that Indiana Pacers 3-and-D center/power forward Myles Turner has essentially pitched himself to your Los Angeles Lakers as a viable trade return for Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring maximum contract, will L.A. listen?. View the original article to see embedded media. The long-proposed deal that's reportedly been on the...
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?
Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Tyrese Haliburton cracks 1,000 career assists during Indiana Pacers road trip: ‘We know he can pass the ball’
With his first assist against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reached 1,000 career assists. It took him just 142 games to accomplish the feat. The assists came in the second quarter of the Pacers 125-116 win over the Nets. Haliburton pushed the ball in transition,...
After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach
After the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, Brooklyn nearly underwent wholesale changes this summer. View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets were unwilling to commit to Kyrie Irving beyond this season. If they could've found a better offer than having to absorb Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract to obtain a first-round pick from the Lakers in 2027, perhaps he would've already played his last game with Brooklyn.
Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals last season. Still, it was clear Miami needed another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Many thought another major acquisition would put the Heat over the top and make them a contender again.
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings...
Strong Stretch of RBs Will Test Eagles Run Defense, Perhaps Without Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – This stretch of games coming up for the Eagles will be challenging for a defense that has struggled to stop the run and will now likely be without its top run stuffer, Jordan Davis, for a little while. Davis’ injury is likely going to keep him out...
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Report: Dolphins Trade for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due...
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis Missing Early Games
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game streak of futility to kick off the 2022-23 season, losing 111-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. To be fair, they looked pretty good until the game's closing minutes, and were missing their second-best player, oft-injured big man Anthony Davis. AD was...
Calvin Ridley ‘Bizarre’ Trade: Falcons Send Suspended WR to Jaguars - Live-Blog NFL Tracker
NOV 1 SUSPENDED RIDLEY ... GET TRADED?! The bizarre story of Calvin Ridley keeps getting a little more bizarre. The Jacksonville Jaguars, very much in need of difference-makers, were about a year ago exploring the idea of trading for unhappy Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. But a few problems...
Gibson Might Start World Series Game 5 for Phillies, but Don’t Panic
Following the postponement of World Series Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the team's slated starters for the remainder of the series would change. Instead of Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to take the ball in Game 3, Ranger Suárez will start on Tuesday. Aaron Nola,...
