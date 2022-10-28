ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style

How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Time Change Weekend! Is The Tradition Ending?

This weekend, Sunday, November 6th we fall back to Daylight Standard time in Montana. For some, it makes getting up in the morning easier as the trick with the clock seems to make the sunrise early, but the sunsets sooner with darker afternoons into the winter months. Moving back and forth seemed to be harder on our bodies. Statistics noted more heart attacks and traffic accidents on the Monday following a change.
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

A Carousel for Missoula, Montana

A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90

About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
DRUMMOND, MT
XL Country 100.7

Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open

It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
GARDINER, MT
montanakaimin.com

Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall

A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
Alt 95.7

Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula

Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill

MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Wanted Man Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 26th, 2022, Missoula Probation and Parole located 33-year-old Lawrence Daniels near Taco Bell on North Reserve Street. Law Enforcement was attempting to locate him because he had a no bond warrant for a parole violation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy