Related
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
Missoulians Buy Thousands of Pumpkins to Help the Hungry
Staff at Missoula's Poverello Center are expressing a big thanks to everyone who purchased a "Pumpkins for the Pov" this year, helping to raise thousands of dollars to help feed the hungry in the coming cold months of winter. The annual drive resulted in the sale of 2000 pumpkins during...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Time Change Weekend! Is The Tradition Ending?
This weekend, Sunday, November 6th we fall back to Daylight Standard time in Montana. For some, it makes getting up in the morning easier as the trick with the clock seems to make the sunrise early, but the sunsets sooner with darker afternoons into the winter months. Moving back and forth seemed to be harder on our bodies. Statistics noted more heart attacks and traffic accidents on the Monday following a change.
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
Missoula Renters Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV
I’m seeing pop-ups on my app and TV screens showing carefree people whooshing around in clean vehicles with smiles that look like they don’t have payments! But Missoula Renter's Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV. If you own a house, you can install your own fast charge...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
Man Threatens Multiple People With a Gun in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a person called 911 to report that she observed a vehicle with a surfboard on top and a temporary registration tag weaving in traffic. She said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Brooks and South. The...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
montanakaimin.com
Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall
A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
KULR8
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill
MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
Stay Warm, Families Come First at Indoor Missoula Halloween Bash
One thing about the new Missoula Public Library. It's got a ton of room for every cute little ghost and goblin in the Garden City. And we'll see them again this weekend. Families First Learning Lab is sponsoring the 17th Annual Halloween Bash in the "World's Best" library this coming Sunday afternoon in Missoula.
Missoula Halloween Safety Tips for Kids, Parents, and Treaters.
This Halloween your neighborhood is bound to be filled with monsters, super hero's, princesses, and superstars. Let's make sure these guys have a fun and safe experience with these tips. Growing up, and even now, Halloween was always my favorite holiday. The day you could dress up as anything or...
Drive Around: More Repairs on Beartracks Bridge Mean Downtown Missoula Detours
Contractors are working this week to make repairs to some of the initial construction on the new Beartracks Bridge and that means only half of the bridge will be open to traffic this week. The newly-rebuilt span, formerly known as the Higgins Bridge, was dedicated as the Beartracks Bridge a...
Found: Missoula Halloween Events and Trunk or Treats? Yes, Indeed
It's one of the biggest party times of the year for adults, and no small thing for kids either! Halloween is coming up and we have a lot of events in the Missoula area this year!. The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Karl Tyler Chevrolet & the Missoula Cruisers....
Wanted Man Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 26th, 2022, Missoula Probation and Parole located 33-year-old Lawrence Daniels near Taco Bell on North Reserve Street. Law Enforcement was attempting to locate him because he had a no bond warrant for a parole violation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The...
