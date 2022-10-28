The island of Bermuda has been enjoying boutique hotel The Loren at Pink Beach since 2017. Now Austin has welcomed The Loren Hotels and Residences brand’s second location (and the first U.S. property), The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, on Oct. 20. Set right on the lake with direct access to the parks and recreational trails along the water, yet still less than 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the eight-story hotel brings something new to the vibrant Texan city.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO