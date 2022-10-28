ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle

Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
BUDA, TX
tripsavvy.com

A Bermuda Hotel Favorite Opens a Second Location in Austin

The island of Bermuda has been enjoying boutique hotel The Loren at Pink Beach since 2017. Now Austin has welcomed The Loren Hotels and Residences brand’s second location (and the first U.S. property), The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, on Oct. 20. Set right on the lake with direct access to the parks and recreational trails along the water, yet still less than 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the eight-story hotel brings something new to the vibrant Texan city.
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass

This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Everything You Need to Know About the Austin Food & Wine Festival 2022

The Austin Food & Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores next weekend, full of food, wine, drinks, and fun. As with production company C3’s other big event Austin City Limits Music Festival, those looking to attend Austin’s largest annual food festival have the best success if they arrive with a game plan.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
AUSTIN, TX
travelawaits.com

Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Bossip

Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
