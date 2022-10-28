Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
International Seafood Chain to Debut in Austin
Given the restaurant’s estimated $1.5 million dollar construction cost, future patrons can expect a significant development.
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle
Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
tripsavvy.com
A Bermuda Hotel Favorite Opens a Second Location in Austin
The island of Bermuda has been enjoying boutique hotel The Loren at Pink Beach since 2017. Now Austin has welcomed The Loren Hotels and Residences brand’s second location (and the first U.S. property), The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, on Oct. 20. Set right on the lake with direct access to the parks and recreational trails along the water, yet still less than 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the eight-story hotel brings something new to the vibrant Texan city.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
fourpointsnews.com
Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass
This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
Eater
Everything You Need to Know About the Austin Food & Wine Festival 2022
The Austin Food & Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores next weekend, full of food, wine, drinks, and fun. As with production company C3’s other big event Austin City Limits Music Festival, those looking to attend Austin’s largest annual food festival have the best success if they arrive with a game plan.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
This area in Texas among top 10 housing markets that are cooling off the most in 2022
The housing market is always a huge talker in every state and city across the U.S. and it's in the market's nature to always be moving up and down. Now, in 2022, there are some areas across the country that are seeing the housing market cool off more than most.
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
The 'ghost' that haunted the UT Austin campus in the early 1900s
AUSTIN, Texas — Long before the University of Texas at Austin’s current Main Building and iconic tower were built, the focal point of the campus was a large Victorian Gothic structure known as Old Main. During the day, it housed classrooms, a library and a large auditorium that...
Austin area man’s bathrooms ruined after neighborhood construction
A Wells Branch man said an AT&T contractor caused damage to a sewer line outside his home, causing a sewage overflow in his house.
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
KXAN
See how Austin ranks among other big Texas cities when it comes to finding an affordable starter home
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, and thanks to high prices and soaring mortgage rates, things aren’t getting easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and calculated whether or not...
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
