Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
N. Korea fires more than 10 missiles, one close to S. Korea
North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division," his office said in a statement.
Albania criticises UK’s lack of cooperation over Channel crossings
Government sources in Tirana say UK has failed to provide information or agree a deportation deal
Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
2 Koreas exchange missile tests near tense sea border
Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday
