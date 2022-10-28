ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

Fred Lydon Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
Fred Lydon, 74, of Greenfield, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Centre in Creston. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

