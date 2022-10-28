Fred Lydon Obituary

G. Cleone Bates, of Oakland, IA passed away on October 29th at the age of 93 years, 6 months, and 10 days. Cleone was born in Triplett, Mo. on April 29, 1929, the eldest daughter of Melvin and Frances (Overman) Duffield. Her early years were spent in Missouri and Minnesota before her family moved to the Oakland, Ia. area. She is a graduate of Oakland High School. On August 29, 1946, she was married to Robert M. Bates in Hiawatha, KS. They farmed the Bates family farm until moving east of town in 1960 where they continued to farm on both the east side of Oakland as well as their farm on the west side. They moved into their home in town in 1984 and continued to actively farm until Robert’s death in 2004. She continued to oversee the farming until her death. Their daughters will continue with overseeing the Bates centennial farm.

OAKLAND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO