Westport, MA

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Dies in Connecticut Crash

NEW HAVEN, CT — New Haven police have confirmed that a New Bedford man was killed in a five-car crash that injured seven other people in an early Sunday morning incident that may be connected to drag racing. New Haven Police Public Information Officer Scott Shumway said 30-year-old Carlos...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street

(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford man accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth

DARTHMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth. Police said they, along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Brock Avenue Tuesday morning. There, Det. Kyle Costa said they seized...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft

ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash

(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Front end of RIPTA bus damaged in crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital after a crash in Newport on Monday. Crews responded to a reported crash at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Admiral Kalbfus Road just over the Middletown line in Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Girl dies in crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said a girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Richmond on Sunday morning. Police and rescue crews responded to a reported single-car crash into a tree just after 4 a.m. near exit 3. Officials said a juvenile...
RICHMOND, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River

(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say

A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
SOMERSET, MA

