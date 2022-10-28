Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
New Bedford Man Dies in Connecticut Crash
NEW HAVEN, CT — New Haven police have confirmed that a New Bedford man was killed in a five-car crash that injured seven other people in an early Sunday morning incident that may be connected to drag racing. New Haven Police Public Information Officer Scott Shumway said 30-year-old Carlos...
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth
DARTHMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth. Police said they, along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Brock Avenue Tuesday morning. There, Det. Kyle Costa said they seized...
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
Turnto10.com
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
Turnto10.com
Front end of RIPTA bus damaged in crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital after a crash in Newport on Monday. Crews responded to a reported crash at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Admiral Kalbfus Road just over the Middletown line in Newport.
Police searching for missing Fall River teen
Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
Mom faces DUI charges after crash sends 2 kids to hospital
Police allege Erika Ahrens was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.
‘Her light will never be diminished’: Woman hit by drunk driver in 2003 dies
Tori Lynn Andreozzi suffered a severe brain injury at the age of 12, but defied the odds and survived and learned to live with the condition.
Turnto10.com
State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
fallriverreporter.com
Three allegedly assaulted in Fall River, including 84-year-old Charlie Chase, when holding pro-police signs
Three people who were supporting police were allegedly assaulted this past weekend in Fall River, including an 84-year-old veteran who has been assaulted on multiple occasions. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Fall River Police Officers responded to the front lot of the Fall River...
Turnto10.com
Girl dies in crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said a girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Richmond on Sunday morning. Police and rescue crews responded to a reported single-car crash into a tree just after 4 a.m. near exit 3. Officials said a juvenile...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
3 rescued from Portsmouth boat fire
The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an area of Narragansett Bay just west of Gould Island.
GoLocalProv
Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
Police identify man shot by Mass. police officer during domestic violence call
A man who was shot by a Massachusetts police officer after authorities said he was armed with a knife during a Friday night domestic violence incident in Easton has been identified by officials. Dwayne Gervais, 34, of Easton, was identified as the person said to be armed with a knife...
fallriverreporter.com
Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say
A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
