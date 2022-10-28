Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Zack Wheeler gets brutally honest on velocity dip in Phillies’ ugly World Series loss to Astros
Zack Wheeler’s first start in the World Series did not go how he and the Philadelphia Phillies hoped. He not only got lit up by the Houston Astros lineup in Game 2 but saw his velocity diminish. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Wheeler said of his velocity dip that it was a “bad time […] The post Zack Wheeler gets brutally honest on velocity dip in Phillies’ ugly World Series loss to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Jeter’s hilariously accurate take on rabid Phillies fans amid World Series
Derek Jeter is in the City of Brotherly Love Tuesday as part of the FOX Sports crew covering Game 3 of the 2022 World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. Before the game started, the former New York Yankees shortstop shared some of his thoughts about why Phillies fans are a […] The post Derek Jeter’s hilariously accurate take on rabid Phillies fans amid World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lance McCullers Jr. makes ugly World Series history after serving up five home runs to Phillies
Lance McCullers Jr. is not having a good day at all. The Houston Astros right-hander was clobbered on the mound by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Before he got pulled from the hill, McCullers had already allowed five home runs. If that sounds extremely shocking, it is because it’s […] The post Lance McCullers Jr. makes ugly World Series history after serving up five home runs to Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants: 3 best free agents San Francisco must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
After topping the National League West division in 2021 with a 107-55 record, the San Francisco Giants came crashing down in the 2022 MLB season, as they only managed to put together an 81-81 record and missed the MLB playoffs. Having a .500 season is not ideal for the Giants and it will never be for the storied baseball club, whose front office will have plenty of work to do in the offseason. The Giants are looking to add new faces to their roster for the 2023 MLB season. With huge names littering the market in free agency soon, here are three MLB free agents the Giants should be eyeing to sign.
Astros’ Lance McCullers gets ultimate Twitter roasting over Bryce Harper tip pitching fiasco
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a nightmarish performance on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and it only got worse after the contest. MLB Twitter had a field day roasting McCullers, especially amid rumors that Bryce Harper caught him tipping pitches. While the 29-year-old has already denied […] The post Astros’ Lance McCullers gets ultimate Twitter roasting over Bryce Harper tip pitching fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers
The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
Bryce Harper’s epic postseason run is already making MLB history – and it’s not over yet
Bryce Harper is putting on a show in the 2022 MLB postseason. Much has been said about how great of a player Harper is, but he is still leaving baseball fans, especially Philadelphia Phillies supporters in awe, with the way he’s been hitting the ball in the playoffs. His dominance at the plate has continued all the way into the 2022 World Series, where the Phillies are doing an admirable job of backing the Houston Astros to a corner.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
Phillies make wild World Series history with home run party vs. Astros
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies got off to a hot start in Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, and they made history in the process. Philadelphia hit three home runs in the first two innings of the game alone, marking the first time in World Series history that a team has done so, per FOX Sports.
John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series
To say that Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. struggled in his Game 3 start in the World Series would be a massive understatement. In only 4.1 innings of action, McCullers allowed as many home runs (five) as the number of opponents he struck out, allowing seven earned runs in such a historically putrid pitching […] The post John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies news: Rob Thomson explains Zack Wheeler’s curious World Series velocity drop
Zack Wheeler did not have his best stuff in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series, and it showed not only in the number of runs he allowed but in the drop in the velocity of his pitches as well. When asked about it, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that he believes that it’s due in part to their pacing in trying to get the pitcher back to game form after dealing with a forearm issue that landed him on the injured list.
Phillies superfan Miles Teller hints at next career move amid World Series
Philadelphia Phillies superfan and famed actor Miles Teller recently hinted at his next career move, per Jim Bowden. “Miles Teller (Rooster) who’s a huge #Phillies fans tells us he’d love to make a baseball movie…his version of Bull Durham and paid great respect to Kevin Costner for all the great baseball movies he’s made,” Bowden wrote on Twitter.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explains his logic behind keeping Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound far longer than it should be after his horrible start in Game 3 of the World Series. The Astros lost the Tuesday showdown after the Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a home run party in the...
Philadelphia pizzeria trolls Astros amid World Series vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros only wanted some pizza ahead of Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately for them, they didn’t get much love in the City of Brotherly Love. During FOX Sports’ pre-game show on Tuesday, Kevin Burkhardt shared a story that they have heard...
Astros’ Dusty Baker honors Migos’ Takeoff after tragic murder
Houston Astros’ manager Dusty Baker reacted to the tragic death of Migos’ Takeoff ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, per Chandler Rome. “Dusty Baker said he listened to Migos today in memory of Takeoff, who was killed in Houston last night. Baker said he saw Migos play a show four or five years ago,” Rome wrote on Twitter.
Chris Sale makes $55 million Red Sox decision ahead of MLB free agency
Chris Sale unsurprisingly exercised his player option with the Boston Red Sox ahead of MLB free agency, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Sale will now remain in Boston for the final 2 years of his 5-year, $145 million dollar contract. He is set to make $55 million over the next 2 seasons. It would […] The post Chris Sale makes $55 million Red Sox decision ahead of MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series
Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.
White Sox’ first decision after Pedro Grifol hire is great news for Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly bringing pitching coach Ethan Katz back despite hiring new manager Pedro Grifol, per NBC Sports. NBC Sports and Ken Rosenthal also reported that a number of other White Sox coaches will not be returning to the team. Their decision to retain Katz makes sense...
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
