Commercial Dispatch
Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting
A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
Commercial Dispatch
Disturbance leads to seizure of 6 pounds of pot, shotgun
Officers responding to a disturbance call over the weekend ended up discovering drugs and a gun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Columbus Police Department officers were sent to an apartment at 204 East Manor Drive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance, Hawkins said. When they arrived, they smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and called agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wcbi.com
Disturbance call leads to arrests for drugs, weapons
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Columbus led to a drug and weapon arrest. Columbus Police arrived at an apartment on East Manor Drive for a disturbance between Kaliah Hunter and Tchnavia Howell. Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment and began a search with...
wtva.com
Tupelo bank robber sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — It's 20 years in federal prison for the man who admitted robbing a Tupelo bank back in April. United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Jasper Wagner to 240 months Tuesday morning in Oxford. Wagner, 56, pleaded guilty to robbing Community Bank in Tupelo...
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
WLBT
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
wtva.com
Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant...
wcbi.com
Local doctor’s offices, clinics report high numbers of positive flu cases
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season has arrived, and the virus is working its way through schools, workplaces, and public spaces in general. Local doctor’s offices and clinics are reporting high numbers of positive flu cases. West Point pediatrician Dr. Keith Watson said the best protection against the flu...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
Millport man killed in crash on U.S. 82 near Coker
A Millport man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday west of the Town of Coker in Tuscaloosa County. Michael J. White, 48, was killed when the pick-up truck he was driving was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old juvenile around 3 p.m. on U.S. 82, approximately 3 miles west of Coker. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wcbi.com
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Airport prepares for multi-million dollar renovation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you fly into the Lowndes County Airport, you’ll soon be seeing some changes. The airport will be undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. Among the new changes will be a new jetway that will allow passengers to stay out of the elements as...
