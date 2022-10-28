Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Clayton McCullough Will Stay on LA Coaching Staff
The Royals had a managerial opening after firing Mike Matheny, and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough had been a finalist for the job. But on Monday, the Royals announced that they were hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager, which means McCullough will be staying in L.A., at least for now.
Centre Daily
Amid Managerial Rumors, Long Appears to be Staying with Phillies
Members of the Philadelphia Phillies' coaching staff have been popping up all over the place in reference to open managerial gigs in Major League Baseball. Initially, third base coach Dusty Wathan and Kevin Long had been mentioned as possibilities for both the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and in Long's case, the Chicago White Sox openings at manager.
Centre Daily
Gibson Might Start World Series Game 5 for Phillies, but Don’t Panic
Following the postponement of World Series Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the team's slated starters for the remainder of the series would change. Instead of Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to take the ball in Game 3, Ranger Suárez will start on Tuesday. Aaron Nola,...
Comments / 0