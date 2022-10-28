Read full article on original website
Flood survivor is gifted a new home
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods. Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks. “It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.
Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Issues and Answers: Brightview Health on addiction and recovery
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, there were 2,250 overdose deaths in Kentucky, a 14.5 percent increase from 2020. Perry County itself was third in the state in terms of overdose deaths. Fentanyl was involved in nearly 73 percent of all overdose deaths. Are things improving? And what can be...
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both sides....
Latest available Ky unemployment data shows while jobless rates fell for most, EKY counties still have high rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released. Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data. This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and...
Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday. Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person. Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin...
Kentucky opens season with exhibition win over Missouri Western
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky basketball season if off to a winning start after the Cats’ 56-38 finish against Missouri Western State. CJ Fredrick, in his post-injury debut, led all scorers with 15 points. After an apparent knee injury midway through the second half, Sahvir Wheeler exited the...
