Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO