NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Steve Nash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front. The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after firing Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach
November 2 - Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along. Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.
The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. The Nets have started the season 2-5 despite a high-paid roster that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Brooklyn reportedly plans to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to take over the job. The Brooklyn...
World Series Schedule: Phillies Vs. Astros Game 3 Rained Out
Game 3 of Phillies-Astros World Series postponed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. The game will be played Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled...
Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool
Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel Amid Takeoff's Death
Deion Sanders is banning his Jackson State football players from leaving their hotel this weekend when the team travels to take on Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday morning. In a heartfelt speech, the NFL Hall of Famer told his squad that if...
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Fatal Shooting Has Sports World Mourning
Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”
