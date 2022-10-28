Read full article on original website
Related
Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal.
Britain is targeting Albanians to excuse policy failures, says country’s PM
The Albanian premier has accused Rishi Sunak’s government of using his country’s citizens as scapegoats for failed immigration policies after critical comments about Albanian asylum seekers by Suella Braverman. Edi Rama, the Albanian prime minister, wrote that the UK was falsely targeting Albanians “as the cause of Britain’s...
KEYT
Ex-communist rebel leader pledges stable government in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s governing alliance is pledging to create a stable government that will be able to complete a full five-year term in the Himalayan nation that has had 13 different governments in the past 16 years. The alliance of four political parties is contesting Nov. 20 parliamentary elections together in hopes of retaining power. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the leader of a Maoist party that is a key member of the alliance, said in an interview that they are committed to keeping their partnership intact. Frequent changes in government and squabbles among parties have been blamed for delays in writing the constitution and slow economic development. No government since the abolition of the centuries-old monarchy in 2008 has completed a full term.
KEYT
Colombia’s President promises to deepen ties with Venezuela
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela have met and say they will improve trade and security cooperation, as both countries seek to normalize relations following the election of Colombia’s first leftist leader. After the meeting in Venezuela’s presidential palace, Colombian president Gustavo Petro said that it was “suicidal” for the governments of Venezuela and Colombia to have become estranged from each other recently, and added that the border between both countries had been forgotten and “turned over” to criminal mafias. Colombia’s president said both countries would now look for ways to share intelligence on drug trafficking groups.
KEYT
Russia strips exiled climate striker, family of citizenship
LONDON (AP) — An exiled climate and antiwar activist says a Moscow court has stripped him of his Russian citizenship. A lawyer says the court also revoked the citizenship of activist Arshak Makichyan’s two brothers and father on Monday. Makichyan is an ally of Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and made headlines in 2019 with a string of solo protests on Moscow’s Pushkin Square. He and his wife left Russia for Germany four weeks into Russia’s war in Ukraine amid the Kremlin’s brutal dispersal of antiwar protests. Makichyan has repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the meantime, several Russian businessmen have renounced their citizenship voluntarily.
KEYT
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar appeals for poll victory
KLANG, Malaysia (AP) — Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has appealed to voters for another surprise victory when Malaysia goes to the polls later this month. Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, won a stunning victory in 2018 and aims to repeat its success on Nov. 19. It lost power in early 2020 due to defections that brought back to power the coalition led by the United Malays National Organization. Anwar says his alliance is more united now after being purged of members who were not committed to its reform agenda. It faces challenges not only from UMNO but also from a rising number of Malay parties. An addition of some 6 million new voters, including many young people, also add to the uncertainty.
KEYT
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
KEYT
Tension brews anew between Kosovo, Serbia over car plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia says it has placed troops on the border with Kosovo on a heightened state of alert after a dispute over car license plates threatened to further escalate tensions between the two Balkan foes. Earlier Tuesday, Kosovo authorities warned members of the ethnic Serbian minority living in the former Serbian province to replace their vehicle registration plates with Kosovo ones, despite calls from the U.S. and the European Union to postpone the move. The EU has urged both countries to normalize ties if they want to join the 27-nation bloc. Brussels and Washington have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Russia could aggravate matters.
KEYT
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has unveiled plans for a big increase in the number of immigrants entering the country, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025 as it seeks to address a critical labor shortage. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser revealed the new plan which puts a heavy emphasis on admitting more permanent residents with needed work skills and experience. The new plan envisions a flood of new arrivals that will see 465,000 people come in from outside the country in 2023, rising to 500,000 in 2025. By comparison, the immigration department says 405,000 permanent residents were admitted last year.
KEYT
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”
KEYT
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to ‘bet against’ China
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have downplayed risks from the country’s real estate slump and slowing growth at a financial conference in Hong Kong. The gathering of 200 global banking executives carried on despite tropical storm warnings that led authorities to close schools. A top Chinese securities regulator, Fang Xinghai, urged the financiers not to “bet against” China. The central bank governor said China still has much room for growth, its job market is stable and its economy remains open to trade. The city’s top leader appealed to those attending the event, the first major international conference since Hong Kong relaxed strict COVID-19 precautions, to view the city as a unique link to the rest of China.
KEYT
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom. That’s according to three U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its ongoing crackdown on protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. One of the officials who confirmed the intelligence sharing describes it as a credible threat of an attack “soon or within 48 hours.” The Pentagon press secretary says U.S. military officials “are concerned about the threat situation in the region.”
KEYT
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Kenya is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups that have led to a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighboring Rwanda. Kenyan President William Ruto at Wednesday’s ceremony called the mission “necessary and urgent” for regional security, and said he and Congo’s president had agreed on how Kenyan forces would work with Congolese and other forces on disarming rebels and peacekeeping. The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city.
KEYT
ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Venezuela investigation
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor is seeking to reopen his investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicolás Maduro. Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request Tuesday for authorization to resume the probe comes just over six months after Venezuela asked the court to defer its investigation to authorities in the Latin American nation. The ICC is a court of last resort that investigates alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other grave offenses when nations are unable, or unwilling, to do so. But Khan says he believes a deferral to Venezuelan authorities “is, at this stage, not warranted, and that the investigation should be authorized to resume.”
KEYT
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.
KEYT
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history. The warning by senior North Korean official Pak Jong Chon Tuesday is an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Pak says “the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay” if the U.S. and South Korea plot to attack North Korea. Pak is a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un.
KEYT
US women’s gymnastics team wins historic gold medal at world championships in Liverpool
The US women’s gymnastics team has claimed a record-breaking sixth world championships gold medal in a row — even without Simone Biles. The team was competing for the first time without the four-time Olympic gold medalist in over a decade, but blew away the competition in the English city of Liverpool with a final score of 166.564.
KEYT
US Treasury targets ISIS weapons trafficking network in Somalia with sanctions
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday took its first action against ISIS-Somalia, sanctioning seven individuals and one entities with ties to the terrorist affiliate. The latest actions build on recent moves by the State and Treasury departments against al-Shabaab, and several of those sanctioned Tuesday also have ties to that militant group.
KEYT
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large outbreak of malaria in Ethiopia earlier this year. Some experts say that finding is a worrying sign that years of progress against the disease could be unraveled. The species has mostly been seen in India. But it has recently been spotted in some parts of Africa. The invasive mosquitoes are suspected to be behind a huge rise in malaria in Djibouti in recent years. That increase prompted an initiative from the World Health Organization to stop the insects from spreading further. One worry: The main mosquito-control measures used in Africa may not work well against the invasive bugs.
KEYT
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
Comments / 0