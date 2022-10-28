Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood
Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
Here’s what school proposals might be on your ballot in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be considering the fate of multiple school millages during the Nov. 8 election, depending on which district they live in. Voters in the Bay City Public Schools district will be considering an operating millage renewal of 18 mills, or $18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for 20 years from 2024 to 2043. I approved, the millage would levy approximately $10,434,524 for the district.
Lane and ramp closures on I-69 in Flint mark the end of two-year project
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The end is near for the two-year, $100 million rebuild of I-69 in Flint. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning lane and ramp closures on westbound I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road on Wednesday and Thursday while contractors install pavement markings. Two lanes on...
Saginaw Co. Mosquito Control Abatement Commission says it needs new facility
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Control Abatement Commission has a proposal on the November ballot for a new facility. “This is to address current challenges while looking to meet future challenges,” said Bill Stanuszek, commission director. Stanuszek says the challenges go beyond just mosquito control but...
STARS providing free transportation for Saginaw voters
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing free rides to voters. There are three different ways Saginaw County voters can get rides to the polls for free. All STARS’ fixed route services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 8. STARS’ fixed routes will...
Forward Together initiative aiming to improve economic growth in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - While it’s not a secret that Genesee County falls short in a lot of economical and educational categories, the numbers are still startling. It’s why the “Forward Together” initiative was launched through a partnership between the city of Flint, Genesee County and the Flint & Genesee Group.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during November
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout November. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. November’s...
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Genesee County District Court reopens to public
FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- It’s going to take a minute to complete your ballot in the general election on Nov. 8 with a long list of candidates, statewide proposals, local tax proposals and other issues to be decided. In Flint, the ballot includes the race to decide who will...
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats
This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
Michigan GOP sues Flint officials, claims city doesn’t have enough GOP election inspectors
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Republican Party and Republican National Committee have filed a joint lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against three city of Flint officials alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. The lawsuit, filed Friday, Oct....
Genesee County Neighborhood Watch on patrol for Halloween
Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
Deer crash statistics reveal most dangerous times for driving
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Vehicle crashes involving deer are expected this time of year due to deer hunting season, and the Michigan State Police want you to know the facts. “If a deer runs out in front of your car, do not swerve. Break firmly and hold onto the steering wheel while bringing your vehicle to a controlled stop,” MSP said.
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
