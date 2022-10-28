ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood

Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Here’s what school proposals might be on your ballot in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be considering the fate of multiple school millages during the Nov. 8 election, depending on which district they live in. Voters in the Bay City Public Schools district will be considering an operating millage renewal of 18 mills, or $18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for 20 years from 2024 to 2043. I approved, the millage would levy approximately $10,434,524 for the district.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Lane and ramp closures on I-69 in Flint mark the end of two-year project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The end is near for the two-year, $100 million rebuild of I-69 in Flint. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning lane and ramp closures on westbound I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road on Wednesday and Thursday while contractors install pavement markings. Two lanes on...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

STARS providing free transportation for Saginaw voters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing free rides to voters. There are three different ways Saginaw County voters can get rides to the polls for free. All STARS’ fixed route services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 8. STARS’ fixed routes will...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during November

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout November. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. November’s...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Genesee County District Court reopens to public

FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
East Village Magazine

Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats

This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee County Neighborhood Watch on patrol for Halloween

Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Deer crash statistics reveal most dangerous times for driving

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Vehicle crashes involving deer are expected this time of year due to deer hunting season, and the Michigan State Police want you to know the facts. “If a deer runs out in front of your car, do not swerve. Break firmly and hold onto the steering wheel while bringing your vehicle to a controlled stop,” MSP said.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy