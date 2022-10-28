ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Business Highlights: Musk’s Twitter plans, Wall Street surge

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

___

Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform that he bought for $44 billion. Musk gave one indication of where he’s headed in a tweet Friday. He wrote that no decisions on content or reinstating of suspended accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. He wrote that the council would have diverse viewpoints. Major personnel shakeups are widely expected, with Musk ousting several top Twitter executives on Thursday. A fourth confirmed his departure, in a tweet.

___

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

___

A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The report also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans’ willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.

___

EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade. Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55% in 2030 before reaching a 100% cut five years later. According to EU data, transportation is the only sector in which greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades.

___

Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that gross domestic product in Europe’s biggest economy expanded 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. The government said earlier that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as in early 2023. Germany’s annual inflation rate rose again in October, climbing to 10.4% from 10% the previous month.

___

Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with $19.66 billion in profits in the third quarter. Chevron earned a record $11.23 billion in profits. Oil and natural gas prices were high globally, as demand grew faster than supply. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways. Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months. And high energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.

___

IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says the amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the government is projected to grow. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year. That’s an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year. Ensuring that people actually pay their taxes is one of the tax collection agency’s biggest challenges. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month that the tax gap is estimated to be $7 trillion in full over the next decade.

___

The S&P 500 jumped 93.76 points, or 2.5%, to 3,901.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 828.52 points, or 2.6%, to 32,861.80 The Nasdaq surged 309.78 points, or 2.9%, to 11,102.45. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.60 points, or 2.2%, to 1,846.92.

The Associated Press

Asian benchmarks mixed as markets await Fed rate moves

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation. Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel and U.S. futures were also higher. Stocks ended lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns the Fed will keep the pressure on inflation with big rate increases. Chinese shares extended gains after strong advances a day earlier driven by speculation the government might be preparing to gradually relax stringent COVID-19 restrictions. Since that was not followed by any official confirmation, the enthusiasm could quickly fade. “The power of social media and retail investors was evident after stories circled on China’s zero COVID policy and if Beijing is preparing to phase it out,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
The Associated Press

China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
The Associated Press

AGCO Launches Free Operational Planning Tool for Farmers in Western Europe

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it has launched a brand-new online tool called Geo-Bird that will help farmers around the world independently plan and optimize their global navigation satellite system (GNSS) machine guidance lines. After a period of pre-release testing and gathering maximum end-user feedback, this application is now available. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005053/en/ Geo-Bird operational planning tool offers farmers a free way to improve the efficiency of their operations with optimized guidance waylines (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired about a dozen missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House maintained that the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea and vowed to work with allies to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. The North’s barrage of missile tests also came as world attention was focused on South Korea following a weekend Halloween tragedy that saw more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul in what was the country’s largest disaster in years. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Inaugurates High Volume Electrolyzer Production Line

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), today, inaugurated its high volume commercial electrolyzer line at the company’s Newark facility, increasing the company’s generating capacity of electrolyzers to two gigawatts. The award-winning technology is the most energy-efficient design to produce clean hydrogen to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006427/en/ U.S. Senator Tom Carper, center, attends the inauguration of Bloom Energy’s high-volume electrolyzer production line in Newark, Del. Tuesday alongside company executives and manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, DE
The Independent

Government ‘war games’ emergency plans to cope with week-long blackouts

The British government has reportedly “war gamed” emergency plans to deal with week-long electricity blackouts amid concerns over the security of power supply this winter due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Officials are “stress testing” the confidential plan, known as “Programme Yarrow”, to deal with the blackouts and have held a series of exercises with government departments across the country in recent days.Under the plan, getting food, water and shelter to the young and elderly would be prioritised amid fears of an increased chance of a colder-than-usual winter this year. Those with caring responsibilities will also be the first to...
Reuters

Wizz Air posts strong summer recovery

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) posted a first-half operating loss of 63.8 million euros ($63.0 million) on Wednesday, after a disruption-hit first quarter was offset by a strong summer recovery.
The Associated Press

Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.
The Associated Press

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines. Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit. This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use. The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:33 a.m. GMT

S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
The Associated Press

President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — President Maia Sandu of Moldova pledged Tuesday to keep her country on a pro-Western course and as a firm supporter of Ukraine despite struggling under pressure of what she called Russia’s energy and political “blackmail.”. “I want everyone to know that Moldova choses...
The Associated Press

Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from...
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history,” an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and adopting a law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations. Some experts still doubt North Korea could use nuclear weapons first in the face of more superior U.S. and South Korean forces. North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes. Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called “Vigilant Storm” air force drills “aggressive and provocative.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

