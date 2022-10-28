ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
Happened Thursday night at NW 14th Street and Newport Avenue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police are asking the public for help in finding a large, dark-colored SUV involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash Thursday night at the Northwest Newport Avenue and 14 th Street roundabout that critically injured a 76-year-old Bend man.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the report of an injured man at the roundabout, Captain Brian Kindel said.

An investigation determined the severely injured man was the victim of an apparent felony hit-and-run crash, Kindel said.

The man was taken by Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where Kindel said he remained in critical condition Friday with life-threatening injuries. His name was not released.

The cause and details of the crash remain under investigation, the sergeant said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the vehicle that left the scene, described by witnesses as a dark-colored larger SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or Chevy Suburban. Kindel said it was descried as being clean, shiny and possibly a 2008 to 2012 model.

The driver was described as a white male adult, 40 to 60 years of age, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, a medium build with brown hair and a scruffy brown beard.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Bend police at the Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.

Kindel said he was not providing more details due to the ongoing investigation but added that “there was more than one witness” to the incident.

