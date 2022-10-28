LIV Golf Team Championship Miami
|Friday
|At the Trump National Doral Golf Club
|Miami
|Purse: $50 million
|Yardage: 7,702; Par: 72
|(Seeding in parentheses; seeds 1-4 received a first-round bye)
|Quarterfinal
|Match Play
|Smash GC 2, Niblicks GC 1,
Harold Varner III def. Brooks Koepka, 4 and 3.
Peter Uihlein def. James Piot, 5 and 3.
Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka def. Turk Pettit/Hudson Swafford, 2 and 1.
|Majestics GC 3, Iron Heads GC 0,
Ian Poulter def. Kevin Na, 4 and 2.
Lee Westwood def. Sihwan Kim, 4 and 3.
Sam Horsefield/Henrick Stenson def. Sadom Kaewkanjana/Phachara Khongwatmai, 4 and 2.
|Cleeks GC 2, Torque GC 1,
Joaquin Niemann def. Shergo Al Kurdi, 5 and 3.
Laurie Canter def/ Jediah Morgan, 1 up
Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland der. Scott Vincent/Adrian Otaegui, 2 up
|Punch GC 2, Hyflyers GC 1,
Cameron Smith def. Phil Mickelson, 1 up
Marc Leishman def. Matthew Wolff, 4 and 2
Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale def. Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby, 3 and 2
|Team Scores
|(Seeding in parentheses)
|TC-team captain; NPTC-non-playing team captain
(1)Four Aces GC (C-D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez) First Round Bye
(2)Crushers GC (C-B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri) First Round Bye
(3)Fireballs GC (C-S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra) First Round Bye
(4)Stinger GC (C-L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, H.Du Plessis) First Round Bye
(5)Smash GC (TC-B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka) 2 points (advance)
(6)Majesticks GC (TC-I.Poulter, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) 3 points (advance)
(7)Torque GC (TC-J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) 1 point
(8)Hy Flyers GC (TC-P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) 1 point
(9)Iron Heads GC (TC-K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) 0 points
(10)Cleeks GC (TC-M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) 2 points (advance)
(11)Punch GC (TC-C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) 2 point (advance)
(12)Niblicks GC (NPTC-Bubba Watson, H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) 1 point
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
