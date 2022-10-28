Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold
The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
ESPN
Dolphins trade for Broncos LB Bradley Chubb, 49ers RB Jeff Wilson
The Denver Broncos traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last year. The Dolphins also sent running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Denver for a...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
This Chiefs-Browns Trade Sends Jadeveon Clowney To Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs look like they are ready to make another deep run in the postseason. They have as explosive of an offense as ever as Patrick Mahomes is having one of the best seasons of his career despite losing Tyreek Hill in an offseason trade to the Miami Dolphins. With the trade deadline almost here, could they look to make a deal with the Cleveland Browns for pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney?
NFL Analysis Network
This Buccaneers-Lions Trade Sends TJ Hockenson To Tampa Bay
The 2022 season is quickly spiraling down the drain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting the season 2-0, they have lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 3-5. The only solace that they can take is that the rest of the AFC South has been underwhelming as well as the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place and the Buccaneers already own one head-to-head victory over them. Could the Buccaneers look to beef up their offense with a trade deadline move with the Detroit Lions?
3 reasons why Golden State Warriors should consider trading Klay Thompson
The long-awaited return of Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors last season was undeniably epic. However, the elation was
numberfire.com
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder
The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
Saints’ Michael Thomas Suggested As Trade Target For Packers
The 2022 NFL season has been another tough one for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. After missing the entire 2021 season and appearing in only seven games in 2020, there was some optimism surrounding him as he was healthy coming into the year and ready to get his career back on track. Could a trade deadline move with the Green Bay Packers be on horizon?
This Rams-Panthers Trade Sends RB Cam Akers To Carolina
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the teams mentioned most prevalently in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline being November 1st. It isn’t too surprising as the defending Super Bowl champions have struggled to find any consistency this season. Could they end up exploring a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Cam Akers?
NFL World Reacts to Christian McCaffrey’s Historic Performance in Second Game as a 49er
So, what can’t Christian McCaffrey do? Against the LA Rams, the running back threw for, rushed for, and caught a touchdown. That’s right, he hit the NFL hat trick and he did it with relative ease. The San Francisco 49er’s offense definitely got an upgrade with their latest trade.
NFL Analysis Network
This Patriots-Broncos Trade Sends Jerry Jeudy To New England
The New England Patriots have gotten things back on track in the last four weeks of the season. After coming out of the gates 1-3, they have gone 3-1 over their last four, inserting themselves right back into the playoff mix in the AFC. Could they look to make a big trade with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Interested In Trade For Texans WR Brandin Cooks
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing some great football this season despite some challenging circumstances to overcome. Losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1 was tough to rebound from, but the team rallied and played well without him. Could a trade for Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks be in their future?
NFL Analysis Network
Panthers Turn Down Massive Trade Offer From Rams
The Carolina Panthers were so close to unexpectedly taking over first place in the NFC South over the weekend. Locked in a tight contest against the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers scored an improbable touchdown in the final minute of the game as P.J. Walker hit D.J. Moore for a 62-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the game. Now, they have turned down an absolutely massive trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Analysis Network
Giants Showing Interest In Trade For Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
The New York Giants went on the road in Week 7 to face the Seattle Seahawks. It was the only game of the week that matched up two teams with winning records, as the Giants entered 6-1 and the Seahawks were 4-3. Could a trade with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy be on the horizon to beef up the offense?
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Rumors: San Francisco Giants Are ‘No. 1 Choice’
When the New York Yankees 2022 season officially came to a close last week upon being eliminated by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, Aaron Judge rumors immediately began swirling as he’s due to become arguably the most sought-after players on the open market. The four-time...
NFL Analysis Network
