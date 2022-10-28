Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
Former ROH Names Join MLW
With Ring of Honor under the ownership of AEW, Tony Khan has big plans for the company whilst some of its employees will be elsewhere. Amongst those names are the former ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster who is heading to the New York-based company Major League Wrestling. Per PWInsider:
Former IMPACT Star Blocked From Appearing In WWE Royal Rumble?
Former IMPACT star ODB may have been blocked from appearing at WWE’s flagship Royal Rumble event, according to ODB herself. ODB is a four-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Her most recent in-ring appearance for IMPACT was in March 2021, where she appeared...
WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced
Last week’s episode of NXT was dubbed as ‘Tag Team Title Tuesday’, with both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships being defended on the show. The first defence came with controversy, when Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained their championship against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark after the match was restarted due to Stark pinning the illegal competitor in the match.
WWE Star Makes Bold Declaration For ‘When’ He Wins Universal Championship
Karrion Kross has made a bold declaration regarding a character change “when”, not if, he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kross returned to to WWE along with his manager and real life wife Scarlett Bordeaux on the August 5 edition of SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre. It was...
WWE Star Officially Pulled From Championship Match
With Karl Anderson scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022, NJPW has addressed how this affects Battle Autumn. Scheduled to take place on the same day as Crown Jewel, Anderson was supposed to face Hikuleo in a match that had been announced before Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10 edition of Raw.
WWE Star Breaks Interesting Championship Record
Former NXT and WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka has broken an interesting record in the company. Asuka made her return to television on last night’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw alongside Alexa Bliss, after several weeks away from our screens. On the episode, Asuka and...
Released Star Referenced On NXT
On tonight’s WWE NXT, a recently released star was mentioned during a segment with his former faction before he was replaced for their entrance. In a backstage segment in advance of Thea Hail’s match, Andre Chase and Hail referenced the released Bodhi Hayward. With Hail looking over to...
New WWE ‘Authority’ To Debut
On WWE NXT, a new authority is set to debut as promised via another in a series of vignettes. After being teased over the past several weeks more indirectly, with footage showing his former Retribution mask on fire, T-BAR seems to truly be no more!. With a message for the...
Injured WWE Star Returns In Backstage Segment
An injured star returned to WWE NXT albeit in a backstage segment rather than an in-ring return. During a backstage segment, the leader the D’Angelo family has returned despite the family having radically shrunk in size. Former faction mates met backstage in an actually quite sweet segment marking the...
WWE Star Confirms Plans Moving Forward For Travel To Saudi Arabia?
With Crown Jewel hailing from Saudi Arabia this weekend, one top WWE star has commented that they are seemingly en route soon!. Rhea Ripley popped by Twitter to shout out fans as she Tweeted: “See you soon Saudi” along with her signature scales emoji that accompanies her faction, Judgment Day.
Championship Match Set For November 2 AEW Dynamite
A championship match has been set for the November 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, per the company’s owner Tony Khan. The November 2 edition of AEW Dynamite will be up against game 5 of the MLB World Series, meaning that Khan will want to pull out all the stops to keep eyes on the product in the face of stiff competition.
Popular AEW Star Says They Are ‘No Longer Fulfilled’
A popular AEW star has said they are “no longer fulfilled. 2022 has been a difficult year for All Elite Wrestling in many ways. From WWE gaining popularity with changes to the company to backstage turmoil, it has been a lot to overcome across the board. Another challenge has...
Important Reminder Ahead Of WWE Raw October 31
An important reminder for WWE fans in the UK ahead of the October 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s show will air at 8/7 C on USA, as usual for fans watching from a US timezone. The start-time for the show has changed in the UK however, with clocks going back an hour this past weekend.
‘I’m Hurt, I’m Embarrassed’: Released NXT Star Opens Up Following WWE Departure
A released NXT star has opened up following their departure after WWE announced several talent releases earlier today. Earlier today, WWE announced several talent releases from WWE NXT. Amongst the list was Bodhi Hayward who released an emotional video on social media regarding the situation. Posting a TikTok to his...
Major WWE SmackDown Scheduling Update
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown (October 28) was moved from it’s usual station on FOX to it’s sister channel FS1 due to scheduling conflict with FOX airing the MLB World Series. The change in channel led to SmackDown scoring less than a million viewers, a huge...
There Is More To The Story On Latest WWE Release?
There is apparently more to the story for one of WWE’s latest releases. As previously reported, WWE announced five releases from their NXT brand earlier today. Among those released was Bodhi Hayward who was part of the Chase University group with Andre Chase and Thea Hail on NXT television.
WWE Planning ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Tournament?
With Triple H taking over WWE creative from Vince McMahon back in July, many have wondered about what that would mean for the WWE premium live event schedule. WWE ran the 2021 edition of the King of the Ring tournament, and alongside it ran the first ever WWE Queen’s Crown tournament, which served as WWE’s version of the highly requested Queen of the Ring tournament.
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
