Columbia, SC

Tuesday Tails: Henry and Autozone

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Henry is an approximately 9 month old male pit bull terrier, who is as sweet as can be. He fancies himself as a lap dog even though he is a bit large. Henry is still young and would need plenty of play time and exercise.
Columbia Urban League receives $1.5 million gift ahead of 55th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League today announced a gift of $1.5 million that will grow its work to empower underserved and disadvantaged communities. The gift, by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, is the largest contribution in the affiliate’s 55-year history. “We are thankful to MacKenzie...
Police searching for alleged Lexington store shoplifter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of goods in mid-September. Official believe the man, seen in security footage wearing all black, stole over $875 of merchandise from a Lowe's Home Improvement...
Walk to raise awareness for Huntington’s disease in Columbia

IRMO, SC (WACH) — Hundreds are expected to gather in Columbia to raise awareness for Huntington’s disease. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will hold the Columbia Team Hope Walk on October 30 at 2 p.m. It will be at the Community Park of Irmo. This is...
Early voting satellite locations for 2022 statewide General Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Here are the early voting satellite locations for the 2022 statewide General Election. The last day to request a mail-in Absentee ballot has passed. Your completed Absentee ballot must be in our office at 2020 Hampton St. Columbia, SC 29204 by Nov. 8, at 7:00 p.m.
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
Dodging showers for Halloween, chance for storms overnight

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We're getting a mix of tricks and treats from the weather this Halloween!. Already on Monday evening, there are a couple of scattered showers in the Midlands pushing in from the west. That pattern will likely continue through Trick-Or-Treating. If you're not seeing wet weather, you're...
Warming this week with our best chance for rain by the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Clouds will thicken up more Wednesday and a few showers will push across the area in the late afternoon and early evening. The majority of our area will stay dry. The showers that do develop will favor the northern Midlands. Temperatures will continue to warm...
Two teens wanted in Sumter County armed robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies are looking for two teens wanted for a shooting incident over the weekend. Officials say the two suspects, 18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale are believed to have met up with a person along North Saint Paul Church's Road to buy a gun before turning the gun on the seller and robbing him.
Gamecocks Travel to Florida for 4 pm Kick on Nov. 12

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back on the road for a second-straight week when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take on the Florida Gators in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.
Remains in Richland County unidentified 24 years after discovery

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Each year, around 4,400 bodies are discovered without any positive identification. That's according to the National Missing and Unidentified Person System - NAMUS. Because of advances in technology, some are solved quickly. Other people remain nameless for decades just like one case from Richland County that’s been unsolved for 24 years.
Man dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened right before midnight Saturday at the Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Police say a man was found shot to death at the complex. No other details have been...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
Gamecocks address offensive criticism, Bell's lack of targets

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - As the leaves continue to change and fall around Williams-Brice Stadium, the tone around South Carolina football has seen a much faster deterioration. After elation from four straight wins and a top-25 ranking last week, fans have turned to criticism after a lackluster loss to Missouri this past weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC

