FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News
Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide, which applies to November 2022....
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Your photos: Snowvember in Central Oregon
The calendar has turned to November and with it comes the first snow for the High Desert this season. The snow started falling over much of Central Oregon and was still going by late morning. Other areas were getting rain. Here are some of the photos you sent us Tuesday...
wnypapers.com
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
wxhc.com
centraloregondaily.com
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?
RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
newyorktennismagazine.com
Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title
On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
