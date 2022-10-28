ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News

Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins

As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Your photos: Snowvember in Central Oregon

The calendar has turned to November and with it comes the first snow for the High Desert this season. The snow started falling over much of Central Oregon and was still going by late morning. Other areas were getting rain. Here are some of the photos you sent us Tuesday...
OREGON STATE
wnypapers.com

Home heating assistance available for eligible New Yorkers

Eligible households can receive up to $976 in heating assistance this winter. •Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program accepted Nov. 1. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New Yorkers needing help paying their heating bills can begin applying for home heating assistance on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Home Energy Assistance...
wxhc.com

HEAP Assistance Begins for New York State Residents in Need

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced New Yorkers needing help paying home heating bills can begin applying for assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to aid low- and middle-income households and senior citizens in lowering their heating costs. Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could apply for one Emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or are at risk of having their utility service shut off.
centraloregondaily.com

Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
BEND, OR
96.1 The Breeze

RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?

RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
newyorktennismagazine.com

Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title

On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
BRONXVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy