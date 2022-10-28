Read full article on original website
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
Important Reminder Ahead Of WWE Raw October 31
An important reminder for WWE fans in the UK ahead of the October 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s show will air at 8/7 C on USA, as usual for fans watching from a US timezone. The start-time for the show has changed in the UK however, with clocks going back an hour this past weekend.
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
Major WWE SmackDown Scheduling Update
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown (October 28) was moved from it’s usual station on FOX to it’s sister channel FS1 due to scheduling conflict with FOX airing the MLB World Series. The change in channel led to SmackDown scoring less than a million viewers, a huge...
NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut
WWE announced that their NXT UK brand would be going on hiatus back in August, with the NXT World’s Collide show back on September 4 serving as the final event of the brand. WWE announced plans to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023. As such, the majority of NXT UK’s roster either moved over the US based NXT brand, or were released from the company.
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
Two Top WWE Stars Return On October 31 Raw
Two top WWE stars made their returns to the company on tonight’s October 31 Halloween episode of Monday Night Raw. At the end of last week’s show, Nikki ASH made her return after a month, now once again as her old Nikki Cross name and gimmick, wiping out Damage CTRL and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
WWE Star Makes Bold Declaration For ‘When’ He Wins Universal Championship
Karrion Kross has made a bold declaration regarding a character change “when”, not if, he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kross returned to to WWE along with his manager and real life wife Scarlett Bordeaux on the August 5 edition of SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre. It was...
WWE Star Officially Pulled From Championship Match
With Karl Anderson scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022, NJPW has addressed how this affects Battle Autumn. Scheduled to take place on the same day as Crown Jewel, Anderson was supposed to face Hikuleo in a match that had been announced before Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10 edition of Raw.
WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced
Last week’s episode of NXT was dubbed as ‘Tag Team Title Tuesday’, with both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships being defended on the show. The first defence came with controversy, when Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained their championship against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark after the match was restarted due to Stark pinning the illegal competitor in the match.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul As WWE Champion ‘Works In Every Way’
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has said that making YouTuber Logan Paul WWE Champion “works in every kind of way”. Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking on his My Way podcast, Jeff Jarrett...
Karl Anderson Replacement For NJPW Battle Autumn Revealed?
Karl Anderson’s replacement for his scheduled match against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn has potentially been revealed. Anderson was originally scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at the November 5 event. The star has since returned to WWE, and stated that he will not be honoring...
New Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced a new championship match for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the main event of last night’s WWE Raw show, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who made their return to the show during the opening segment, defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Top WWE Star To Play Cyndi Lauper On ‘Young Rock’
A top WWE star is set to portray Cyndi Lauper in the upcoming season three premiere of ‘Young Rock’. Throughout Young Rock’s run, various former WWE stars and WWE Hall of Famers have been portrayed on the series. Rock star Cyndi Lauper was also an important part of WWE around the time of the first WrestleMania event.
WWE Planning ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Tournament?
With Triple H taking over WWE creative from Vince McMahon back in July, many have wondered about what that would mean for the WWE premium live event schedule. WWE ran the 2021 edition of the King of the Ring tournament, and alongside it ran the first ever WWE Queen’s Crown tournament, which served as WWE’s version of the highly requested Queen of the Ring tournament.
Title Change Closes Out October 31 WWE Raw
Tonight’s (October 31) episode of WWE Raw saw a title change to close out the night. To open the show, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took on Nikki Cross following the latter’s return to close out last week’s episode of the show. During the match, Bayley,...
There Is More To The Story On Latest WWE Release?
There is apparently more to the story for one of WWE’s latest releases. As previously reported, WWE announced five releases from their NXT brand earlier today. Among those released was Bodhi Hayward who was part of the Chase University group with Andre Chase and Thea Hail on NXT television.
7 Last-Minute Bold Predictions For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
WWE’s next premium live event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to take place this Saturday, as WWE Crown Jewel takes over Riyadh. The show will be headlined by YouTube star Logan Paul in his third WWE match, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WWE Star Breaks Interesting Championship Record
Former NXT and WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka has broken an interesting record in the company. Asuka made her return to television on last night’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw alongside Alexa Bliss, after several weeks away from our screens. On the episode, Asuka and...
Johnny Gargano Makes Hilarious Pitch To Peacock Following WWE Raw
WWE star Johnny Gargano has made a hilarious pitch to Peacock via Twitter following yesterday’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw. The pitch was made in reference to a fake “true crime”-style segment about the ongoing feud between Dexter Lumis and the Miz. In the segment, Gargano...
