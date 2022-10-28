Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Approved Big Match That Vince McMahon Shot Down
The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years as fans have seen a number of different companies crossover. However, WWE rarely works with other companies which is why the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
ringsidenews.com
Valerie Loureda Stuns In Lola Bunny Inspired ‘Space Jam’ Halloween Photo Drop
Valerie Loureda retired from Bellator MMA and decided to fulfil her dream to become a pro wrestler. Now that she’s in WWE, she is ready to make an impact. She also gave fans a treat with a Lola bunny-inspired photo drop for the Halloween holiday. Valerie Loureda checked off...
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Lesnar and Lashley brawl again, Reigns delivers threat to Paul
With Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia less than one week away and participants at the event unable to appear on SmackDown due to travel, the final heavy lifting for the event had to happen on Raw on Monday night. That included rare television appearances from both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H’s Plans For WWE Star “Totally On Pause”
A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
wrestlinginc.com
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
wrestlingrumors.net
Identity Of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy Possibly Revealed With Old Photo
That’s a big hint. There are several ways to debut a new star and some of them can be quite unique. It can be interesting to see a tease of a new star coming to a promotion, but there are also times where someone appears without letting us know who it is. That took place earlier this week, but now we might have a hint about who we are seeing, even if they haven’t given us anything concrete.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Was Put On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For ‘Romancing The Girls’
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. Despite that, even he was put on trial in wrestler’s court in the past. Over the years, several superstars have...
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
wrestletalk.com
Important Reminder Ahead Of WWE Raw October 31
An important reminder for WWE fans in the UK ahead of the October 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s show will air at 8/7 C on USA, as usual for fans watching from a US timezone. The start-time for the show has changed in the UK however, with clocks going back an hour this past weekend.
wrestletalk.com
Title Change Closes Out October 31 WWE Raw
Tonight’s (October 31) episode of WWE Raw saw a title change to close out the night. To open the show, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took on Nikki Cross following the latter’s return to close out last week’s episode of the show. During the match, Bayley,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Officially Pulled From Championship Match
With Karl Anderson scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022, NJPW has addressed how this affects Battle Autumn. Scheduled to take place on the same day as Crown Jewel, Anderson was supposed to face Hikuleo in a match that had been announced before Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10 edition of Raw.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. * Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) * 24/7 Title...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Bold Declaration For ‘When’ He Wins Universal Championship
Karrion Kross has made a bold declaration regarding a character change “when”, not if, he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kross returned to to WWE along with his manager and real life wife Scarlett Bordeaux on the August 5 edition of SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre. It was...
Comments / 0