Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
WWE Planning ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Tournament?
With Triple H taking over WWE creative from Vince McMahon back in July, many have wondered about what that would mean for the WWE premium live event schedule. WWE ran the 2021 edition of the King of the Ring tournament, and alongside it ran the first ever WWE Queen’s Crown tournament, which served as WWE’s version of the highly requested Queen of the Ring tournament.
Current WWE Star Returning To Independent Name?
The old Vince McMahon WWE regime had installed a new edict during the last year, which saw WWE opt against using names that wrestlers had used prior to signing with the company, and also opting against using wrestlers’ real names. Since the change in regime, the stance on using...
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced
Last week’s episode of NXT was dubbed as ‘Tag Team Title Tuesday’, with both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships being defended on the show. The first defence came with controversy, when Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained their championship against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark after the match was restarted due to Stark pinning the illegal competitor in the match.
Two Top WWE Stars Return On October 31 Raw
Two top WWE stars made their returns to the company on tonight’s October 31 Halloween episode of Monday Night Raw. At the end of last week’s show, Nikki ASH made her return after a month, now once again as her old Nikki Cross name and gimmick, wiping out Damage CTRL and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
Important Reminder Ahead Of WWE Raw October 31
An important reminder for WWE fans in the UK ahead of the October 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. Tonight’s show will air at 8/7 C on USA, as usual for fans watching from a US timezone. The start-time for the show has changed in the UK however, with clocks going back an hour this past weekend.
NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut
WWE announced that their NXT UK brand would be going on hiatus back in August, with the NXT World’s Collide show back on September 4 serving as the final event of the brand. WWE announced plans to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023. As such, the majority of NXT UK’s roster either moved over the US based NXT brand, or were released from the company.
WWE Star Makes Bold Declaration For ‘When’ He Wins Universal Championship
Karrion Kross has made a bold declaration regarding a character change “when”, not if, he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kross returned to to WWE along with his manager and real life wife Scarlett Bordeaux on the August 5 edition of SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre. It was...
Major WWE SmackDown Scheduling Update
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown (October 28) was moved from it’s usual station on FOX to it’s sister channel FS1 due to scheduling conflict with FOX airing the MLB World Series. The change in channel led to SmackDown scoring less than a million viewers, a huge...
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Addresses Rumors WWE Attempted To Cancel Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator has addressed rumors that WWE attempted to cancel their show. Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring has taken viewers behind the curtain into some of the darker stories of the wrestling business. For over three seasons and covering the stories of legends such...
There Is More To The Story On Latest WWE Release?
There is apparently more to the story for one of WWE’s latest releases. As previously reported, WWE announced five releases from their NXT brand earlier today. Among those released was Bodhi Hayward who was part of the Chase University group with Andre Chase and Thea Hail on NXT television.
Here’s What Happened With Brock Lesnar During WWE Raw Commercial Break
New footage has emerged revealing what happened with Brock Lesnar during the commercial break of this Monday’s (October 31) WWE Raw. Lesnar came out to face Bobby Lashley ahead of the pair’s scheduled bout at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. As the two brawled, several WWE personnel...
7 Last-Minute Bold Predictions For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
WWE’s next premium live event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to take place this Saturday, as WWE Crown Jewel takes over Riyadh. The show will be headlined by YouTube star Logan Paul in his third WWE match, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Johnny Gargano Makes Hilarious Pitch To Peacock Following WWE Raw
WWE star Johnny Gargano has made a hilarious pitch to Peacock via Twitter following yesterday’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw. The pitch was made in reference to a fake “true crime”-style segment about the ongoing feud between Dexter Lumis and the Miz. In the segment, Gargano...
Carmella Shares Must Read Emotional Message Following Ectopic Pregnancy & Miscarriage
WWE star Carmella has been absent from WWE television the past few months, with her last match taking place at a WWE live event on August 6, and her last televised match taking place on July 18, a Raw Women’s Championship defeat to Bianca Belair. Fans were wondering when...
WWE Star Breaks Interesting Championship Record
Former NXT and WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka has broken an interesting record in the company. Asuka made her return to television on last night’s (October 31) edition of WWE Raw alongside Alexa Bliss, after several weeks away from our screens. On the episode, Asuka and...
Former IMPACT Star Blocked From Appearing In WWE Royal Rumble?
Former IMPACT star ODB may have been blocked from appearing at WWE’s flagship Royal Rumble event, according to ODB herself. ODB is a four-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Her most recent in-ring appearance for IMPACT was in March 2021, where she appeared...
Five WWE NXT Stars Released
Per PWInsider, the following names have been released from NXT:. We will continue to update the list if more names are added.
WWE Star Officially Pulled From Championship Match
With Karl Anderson scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022, NJPW has addressed how this affects Battle Autumn. Scheduled to take place on the same day as Crown Jewel, Anderson was supposed to face Hikuleo in a match that had been announced before Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10 edition of Raw.
