wrestletalk.com
More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding
CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
wrestleview.com
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Nears Collapse On WWE SmackDown
After outside the ring conflict caused a match to go sideways, all hell broke loose at the end of the opening match on WWE SmackDown. With the Bloodline teaming Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa against the Brawling Brutes, Butch and Ridge Holland who were out to avenge the injury to their third Sheamus, Jimmy and Jey Uso were at ringside.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Brock Lesnar Pulled Him Aside To Give Advice
A WWE star has revealed that Brock Lesnar pulled him aside to give advice. Madcap Moss has worked for WWE since 2014, but didn’t join the main roster until 2020. Following an injury, Moss returned to television as “Madcap Moss” and aligned with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns breaks character, Sami Uso is born on WWE SmackDown
After the opening match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn lost to The Brawling Brutes after Zayn was pinned after he had some issues with Jey Uso at ringside. The group argued in the ring and that led to Reigns walking out to the ring with Paul Heyman.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
wrestletalk.com
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
411mania.com
WWE News: SmackDown Heads to Europe, SmackDown & Level Up Video Highlights
– The WWE SmackDown roster heads to Europe, with a live event scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental...
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Says WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel A Long Time Ago
Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in WWE for over two years now. He has beaten everyone put in front of him on his way to winning the promotion’s two top prizes. Kurt Angle recently said that WWE should have turned Roman Reigns heel long before 2020. Kurt...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Officially Pulled From Championship Match
With Karl Anderson scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022, NJPW has addressed how this affects Battle Autumn. Scheduled to take place on the same day as Crown Jewel, Anderson was supposed to face Hikuleo in a match that had been announced before Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return on the October 10 edition of Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Says Cody Rhodes Was ‘Entitled’ When They First Met
A former WWE name saw a very different Cody Rhodes than the man that we previously saw in AEW and in WWE today. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the host and former WWE star Rene Dupree, looked back on his encounter with Rhodes when he first appeared on WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
wrestletalk.com
Two Big Matches Added To WWE Crown Jewel
On tonight’s WWE Smackdown, two more major matches for the upcoming premium live event Crown Jewel were announced. WWE announced that Bianca Belair will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing Match. Also announced, another major undisputed championship match...
wrestletalk.com
10 More WWE Forbidden Door Matches That Could Happen
WWE decided it would be a good time to break the internet when they officially opened up their Forbidden Door. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be returning to the promotion on January 1, taking on the Great Muta at NOAH’s New Year’s show.
