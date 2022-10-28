Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Molinaro/Riley – razor-thin margin in 19th Congressional District
Several polls indicate the race could be decided by less than a percentage point.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin rallies voters in Thornwood
If Zeldin wins the vote, he'd be the first Republican governor in New York since George Pataki, who won in 1994.
State trooper dies from 9/11 related illness
Retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales passed away on Friday. Sergeant Morales was a member of the NYPD during his assignment to the World Trade Center search and recovery efforts.
Suffolk DA: Virginia fugitive had guns, fentanyl pills inside Bay Shore home
Officers say they found more guns, a machine to make ghost guns and thousands of fentanyl pills inside the home he was in.
Former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
Mount Vernon Schools to hire independent investigator to probe corruption accusations
The Mount Vernon City School District has announced that it is hiring an independent investigator following accusations of corruption from community groups.
Comfi Breakfast & Lunch in Old Bridge closing; Belmar location to reopen in 5 weeks
The popular restaurant Comfi Breakfast & Lunch is closing their doors in Old Bridge after nine years.
Security officer stabbed at Halloween party in Parsippany
Police say David C. Knestrick, of Connecticut, was arrested and charged in the stabbing at the Hilton Hotel.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Student found dead in dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night
A student was found dead in his dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night.
Ring camera catches thieves grabbing key fobs from Woodbridge home
Police are on the lookout for two people who broke into a Woodbridge home and attempted to steal two luxury cars. The incident happened in the Iselin section of Woodbridge around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The break-in was caught on the family’s Ring security camera. The two suspects are seen...
88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside
One of the men kept Plant’s attention on a rack in front of her while the other draped a shirt over his arm, hung it over Plant’s shopping cart, and stole her wallet from inside her zipped up purse at the bottom of the cart.
