wrestletalk.com
More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding
CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Brock Lesnar Pulled Him Aside To Give Advice
A WWE star has revealed that Brock Lesnar pulled him aside to give advice. Madcap Moss has worked for WWE since 2014, but didn’t join the main roster until 2020. Following an injury, Moss returned to television as “Madcap Moss” and aligned with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Says Cody Rhodes Was ‘Entitled’ When They First Met
A former WWE name saw a very different Cody Rhodes than the man that we previously saw in AEW and in WWE today. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the host and former WWE star Rene Dupree, looked back on his encounter with Rhodes when he first appeared on WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Hid In A Closet Ahead Of AEW Debut?
It has been revealed that a former WWE star hid in a closet ahead of their AEW debut. On the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her debut with the company. Speaking on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, referee Aubrey Edwards...
wrestletalk.com
NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut
WWE announced that their NXT UK brand would be going on hiatus back in August, with the NXT World’s Collide show back on September 4 serving as the final event of the brand. WWE announced plans to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023. As such, the majority of NXT UK’s roster either moved over the US based NXT brand, or were released from the company.
wrestletalk.com
Another Major Star To Miss October 28 SmackDown?
It looks like another major star is set to miss tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. As previously reported, the real reason behind Sheamus being written off of television on the October 21 edition of SmackDown is the former three-time WWE Champion is getting married this weekend. A new report...
wrestletalk.com
Absent AEW Stars Release Cryptic Hype Video
A pair of absent AEW stars have been released cryptic hype video possibly teasing their returns. At All Out, Darby Allin, Sting and Miro defeated House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Following the bout, Black bowed to the crowd with many believing that it teased his departure.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Returning To Old Look?
A top WWE star seems to be returning to an old signature look. Seth Rollins is riding high on WWE Raw after winning the United States Championship for the second time on the October 10 episode. Aside from being one of the company’s top stars and most decorated performers of...
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Reacts To Not Appearing On SmackDown
An NXT star has reacted on Twitter after he was rumored to be appearing on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown and yet didn’t. After fans had widely speculated about the graduation status of Carmelo Hayes from WWE NXT to the main roster, an answer for tonight at least was just revealed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Has Interest In Another Female Talent
In light of the return of Emma – known in IMPACT by her real name Tenille Dashwood – WWE is looking to bring back even more female talent. Emma returned on yesterday evening’s (October 28) edition of SmackDown, facing Ronda Rousey for the latter’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another previously released WWE star has made their return to the company, this one returning for a huge opportunity on SmackDown. On tonight’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, a released star returned as Tenille Dashwood, aka Emma returned to the company for a big match. Tenille Dashwood answered...
wrestletalk.com
A Celebrity Guest Set For AEW Rampage November 4
A celebrity guest (who also happens to be a WWE Hall of Fame inductee!) is scheduled to pop by commentary for AEW Rampage next week. Announced on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (October 28) a special guest on commentary for next week’s episode. Mike Tyson will be returning...
wrestletalk.com
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Nears Collapse On WWE SmackDown
After outside the ring conflict caused a match to go sideways, all hell broke loose at the end of the opening match on WWE SmackDown. With the Bloodline teaming Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa against the Brawling Brutes, Butch and Ridge Holland who were out to avenge the injury to their third Sheamus, Jimmy and Jey Uso were at ringside.
