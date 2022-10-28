Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hit-and-run in Hobbs kills 19-year-old
Hobbs police are searching for answers in a hit-and-run.
Kermit woman killed after being hit by semi-truck in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — A Kermit woman is dead after Odessa Police say she was struck by a semi-truck. Police and fire crews responded to the 2400 block of W. I-20 just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 27. According to witnesses and evidence, a woman was walking in the outside...
cbs7.com
Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews. Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials. Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever...
Power outage impacts over 3,000 homes in Andrews County
ANDREWS, Texas — Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 3,235 homes in Andrews County. At last update, the Oncor outage map listed the estimated time of restoration as Thursday at 11 p.m. At this time there is no word on what caused the outage. We will continue to...
Andrews City Council approves request for game room
ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews City Council held a meeting Thursday night, and on the agenda was the second reading on a zoning change from “general commercial” to “specific use permit for gaming redemption.”. The request was approved and the city of Andrews is now set...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0