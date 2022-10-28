ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

A Gentler ‘My Father’s Dragon’ Doesn’t Mean Cartoon Saloon Is Going Soft

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
.

Cartoon Saloon ’s “My Father’s Dragon” (streaming on Netflix November 11), the whimsical 2D adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s classic children’s book, got some Oscar heat this week by winning the Special Jury prize at the Animation Is Film Festival . It’s quite a contrast to Irish director Nora Twomey ’s Oscar-nominated directorial debut, “The Breadwinner,” based on Deborah Ellis’ popular YA novel about Afghan oppression.

But the mere suggestion that “My Father’s Dragon” is kid-friendlier registers a protest from the director. The tone might be gentler, but the themes of parenting and puberty are very complex, she insists.

“My Father’s Dragon” explores the rite of passage experienced by the restless Elmer (Jacob Tremblay), who runs away from his hard-working mother (Golshifteh Farahani) and their bleak existence in the noirish city of Nevergreen to the colorful but endangered Wild Island, where he bonds with a dragon named Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) who’s in need of confidence building.

The prospect of adapting “My Father’s Dragon” was first presented to Cartoon Saloon a decade ago, when producer Julie Lynn approached the Ireland-based studio with the project. “When I first read the book in 2012, there was one page that stood out where Elmer gives several saucers of milk to a stray cat and his mom gets really angry with him,” Twomey told IndieWire. “It made me immediately aware of all the layers of storytelling because I couldn’t help thinking what was going on in the mom’s life that she would make such a big deal of this. And what was going on in his life when he looks up into his mom’s face and sees a moment of anger with lack of control and fear. I could relate to not knowing what happens next in your life as a mom.”

Twomey was instantly hooked and collaborated with Lynn (“Raymond & Ray”) and screenwriter Meg LeFauve (“Inside Out”) on expanding the story. Early on, the director met with Stiles Gannett to discover more about her inspiration. “She said she wrote it for herself because she connected with her inner child,” Twomey said. “She talked about the importance of children’s autonomy, and that was the spirit that I wanted to capture. Life is no longer simple for Elmer and his mother no longer has all the answers for him. It’s about puberty, and that was brought through with the voice performances of Gaten, who was 17, and Jacob, who was 12. Their voices were uncontrolled, which displayed a wonderful vulnerability that’s at the heart of the film. Gaten’s voice would shoot up an octave and he would apologize and I made sure we had that recorded.”

Brothers Mychael and Jeff Danna scored the movie based on the extreme highs and lows of the human voice. “It supports the same idea about the range of experience that the two children go through,” Twomey said. “Elmer and Boris are two children trying to navigate the changes that they’re going through.”

As far as the character designs, they were inspired by the hand-drawn black-and-white illustrations of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s stepmother, Ruth Chrisman Gannett, as well as drawings by Cartoon Saloon employee’s children — including Twomey’s two sons. “We asked them to draw the characters to see what they would do,” she added. “It helped the imaginations. They would draw a tiger’s head much bigger than it actually is because it’s the most dangerous thing with its bite. They would draw a tangle of crocodiles.”

Wild Island contained no limits. Instead of brown and green, the color palette was mauve and gold, much warmer than the gray and eternally wet Nevergreen. Cartoon Saloon ran with it and created a great sense of scale and immersion, but also imbalance because the island is slowly sinking. That’s why it’s intentionally chaotic. “If Elmer loses balance or is being chased, the audience would get that same visceral sense when we introduce effects like drizzle, water, rain, and lightning,” said Twomey. “Elmer is a small boy in a big world that he has no control over. But he takes the lead because Boris doesn’t want to.”

Boris, meanwhile, is no ordinary dragon. He’s blue with yellow stripes and soft-looking, which complements his feeling of inadequacy. “The colors we had to take careful control over on Wild Island,” the director said. “In order to focus on the characters’ performances, which was key for the animators, we had to often reflect the light around Boris in a way that he took on the colors of whatever area he was walking through. Otherwise, the blue and yellow would’ve been extremely overwhelming. But he’s designed in a way that makes him feel awkward. Everything that Boris does suggests not to take him seriously and don’t ask him what to do. He doesn’t feel capable. And Elmer almost crushes in on top of himself with his physicality because he’s taking on much more than a child should.”

This was a pivot away from the more finely textured, illustrated quality of Cartoon Saloon’s previous films, each of which was nominated for a Best Animated Feature Oscar. “My Father’s Dragon” contains a more refined, classical aesthetic. While the studio continued its use of TVPaint to get the brush and pencil strokes, for the first time it used Toon Boom for effects and digital ink-and-paint, which made for a fluid workflow during the pandemic. The studio was also introduced to Moho for extra rigging to lift the island or to handle lots of line work associated with crowd characters.

The film also hones in on performance more closely than previous Cartoon Saloon efforts. “I remember telling the animators how to read the faces because there’s a difference between what they’re saying and what they’re doing,” Twomey said. “They’re often trying to protect somebody from something else. Subtlety was important. This is about change that happens in children’s lives and what happens to them when safety’s gone. We all have deep wounds. Stories that can explore that in ways that don’t exclude anyone is something I’m proud of.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe: J.K. Rowling Does Not Speak for ‘Everybody in the Franchise’

At this point, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia is widely known, so vehemently has she used her international notoriety to spew hateful views against the most vulnerable segment of the LGBTQ+ community. Fans of her popular books and films have been blindsided, shocked, and left scratching their heads as to why the author of a seemingly positive fantasy tale about acceptance of differences would become so radicalized against a single marginalized group. But Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to international fame playing “the boy who lived” onscreen, is most concerned about the young trans fans who have felt betrayed and hurt...
IndieWire

How a Family Keepsake Evolved Into One of the Most Moving Films About Death Ever Made

Ondi Timoner didn’t know she was making a film when she began work on “Last Flight Home”; she simply wanted to document her father Eli’s last days as a record for her and her family. Due to debilitating health issues, Eli had decided that he would rather die than be a burden to his family and took advantage of California’s compassionate care laws to end his life on his own terms and his own schedule. After she got over her initial shock, the “DIG!” and “We Live in Public” director set up cameras in her parents’ home and, with their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Margot Robbie Was ‘Shattered’ After ‘Babylon’ Production: ‘I’ve Never Worked That Hard’

Margot Robbie may have a record-breaking year with a trio of 2022 releases, but back-to-back productions of “Amsterdam,” “Babylon,” and “Barbie” left the Oscar nominee “shattered.” Robbie revealed to WSJ. Magazine that filming Damien Chazelle’s lavish 1920s Hollywood epic was one of the most intense roles she’s played. “I’ve never worked that hard in my life,” Robbie said of playing fictional up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy in the period piece, in theaters December 23. “[I was] shattered by the end of that job.” Robbie cited the two animals that Nellie embodied: an octopus (“She could be both fluid and transformative”) and a gritty honey badger...
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o in Final Talks to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is in final negotiations to star in the prequel film to “A Quiet Place” at Paramount, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is directing the feature based on John Krasinski’s horror franchise (and the “Office” star’s own original idea). Plot details for “Day One” are being kept under wraps. “A Quiet Place: Day One” is slated for release on March 8, 2024. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce the film via their banner Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski...
IndieWire

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

Netflix has canceled “Fate: The Winx Saga” after two seasons, series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Brian Young shared on Instagram. “Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix has decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” he wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you love [Season 2]. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but silver lining all the same.” It’s true that many people loved the second season — or at least they consumed it. “Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 2 was released September 16 on Netflix....
IndieWire

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Canceled by Starz After One Season

Starz has canceled “Becoming Elizabeth,” a historical costume drama series about the Tudors, after one season, an individual with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire. The show created by Anya Reiss and starring Alicia von Rittberg premiered August 12 but failed to capture much of an audience and posted low ratings that dipped throughout its 8-episode run. “Becoming Elizabeth” continued Starz’s fascination with the 16th Century Tudor family after finding a hit with 2013’s “The White Queen” and two other spinoff series based on English history. “Becoming Elizabeth” specifically focused on a young Elizabeth I when she was still an orphaned teenager...
IndieWire

Tom Felton Failed ‘Hitchcock’ Audition with Anthony Hopkins: ‘I Didn’t Know What I Was Doing’

Tom Felton didn’t quite cast a spell on Anthony Hopkins during an audition for the 2012 film “Hitchcock.” The biopic, helmed by Sacha Gervasi, starred Hopkins as auteur Alfred Hitchcock alongside Helen Mirren as his wife, Alma Reville. The film centered on the events surrounding the making of “Psycho,” with Scarlett Johansson, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jessica Biel, and Danny Huston also starring. “Harry Potter” alum Felton auditioned for an undisclosed role and remembered his botched improv opposite screen legend Hopkins. “This was not my finest hour when it came to auditioning,” Felton said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I got...
IndieWire

Matthew Weiner: It Was ‘Disappointing’ That HBO Didn’t Even Read the ‘Mad Men’ Pilot

After writing “The Sopranos” episodes, Matthew Weiner thought he was part of the HBO “family.” However, the “Mad Men” creator revealed that new executive management at the network following visionary Chris Albrecht’s exit led to him being ignored, per the new book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin. According to the oral history of the network, then-HBO President Carolyn Strauss “snubbed” Weiner and HBO did not even respond to the “Mad Men” pitch, despite “The Sopranos” showrunner David Chase urging “everyone at the network to give it a look.” Weiner recalled, “It...
IndieWire

The CW Lays Off 30+ Employees Following Nexstar Takeover

Roughly 30-40 employees of The CW were laid off on Tuesday by new owner Nexstar Media, IndieWire has learned. The move is the first large scale overhaul at the CW after Nexstar, the largest television-station owner in the United States, took control of the channel’s operation on October 3. Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, The CW’s previous owners, sold a majority of their unprofitable joint venture to Nexstar in June. Among those laid off on Tuesday were Paul Hewitt, the CW communications chief since it formed from the merger of UPN with The WB in 2006. In his place, Beth Feldman...
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’: How the Climactic Clash at Storm’s End Pushed the Volume to Its Limits

“House of the Dragon” lived up to its name with the season-ending fight at Storm’s End, in which the legendary Vhagar (ridden by Ewan Mitchell’s Aemond) devoured newbie Arrax and his young rider, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) like a snack. This dance of dragons in the storm is noteworthy not just because it kicks off a civil war — it’s also an impressive use of the V Stage, the new virtual production volume at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik was impressed with what ILM has been able to achieve with its innovative LED-wall system, StageCraft, and lobbied...
IndieWire

Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’

It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
IndieWire

‘The Sopranos’ Almost Had a ‘Moonstruck’ Problem with ‘Phony Italians,’ Says HBO Executive

Operatic epic “The Sopranos” almost received a name change for sounding a little too much like a sitcom about singers — and potentially being too much like “Moonstruck.” New book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO,” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin, revealed that initially “HBO executives didn’t like the name since it sounded like a show about opera,” and the pilot for Emmy-winning “The Sopranos” scored poorly with the core demographics. Former HBO executive Chris Albrecht noted that the biggest emphasis for the long-running mafia series was authenticity, including being filmed on location in New Jersey. “That...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Jeremy Renner Returns to the ‘Chaos’ in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ in Season 2 Teaser

Taylor Sheridan is about to have four shows premiering in the span of three months. The insanely-prolific “Yellowstone” creator’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner, will return for Season 2 on January 15, the streamer revealed on Tuesday. Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” is a crime drama focusing on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between law enforcement and the crime world in the titular Michigan town, which houses seven large prisons. Renner leads the series’ cast as Mike, the middle McLusky brother and a former inmate who is forced to take over...
MICHIGAN STATE
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Has the Best Picture Oscar Frontrunner. Will ‘The Fabelmans’ Go the Distance?

For Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age origin myth “The Fabelmans” (November 11), Universal enacted the “Green Book” plan: Put it in front of the friendly audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival. Spielberg has shown his films at many festivals over the years, but never TIFF — which also happened to offer the best timing for the very pregnant Michelle Williams to make a North American festival trip. The Toronto crowd’s standing ovation was raucous and enthusiastic at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and sure enough, the family drama won the often Oscar-predictive People’s Choice audience award. Thus Spielberg’s auto-fictional, intimate, and modestly budgeted...
ARIZONA STATE
IndieWire

Christmas (Shopping) Has Come Early for Disney+ Subscribers

The holiday season is upon us — and Disney wants to make sure that you’re spending your Christmas shopping budget on their products. On Tuesday, the company launched a special promo that will allow subscribers of the Disney+ streaming service to purchase special merchandise before it becomes publicly available. Described as a “limited test,” the promotion begins runs from November 1-8, and allows any Disney+ user in the United States with a profile verified as being 18 or older to purchase select merchandise and products before their official retail launch. These products can be found on a section of the official...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

‘Reframed’ Season 2 Trailer: TCM Revisits Legacy of Groundbreaking Queer and Diverse Films

Beloved Turner Classic Movies series “Reframed” is back for a second season, but this time with a twist. While Season 1 focused on re-contextualizing problematic feature films, the upcoming season, premiering November 5, instead looks at groundbreaking movies that had racially diverse casts, showed queer romances, and de-stigmatized differences. “Movies change our perspectives,” the trailer says. “Movies change us for the better.” TCM, with the slogan “where then meets now,” will program a series of films that were “groundbreaking for their time due to their depictions of everything from Black or Asian leads, stories about the Jewish experience, films with trans characters and...
IndieWire

‘The Independent’ Review: John Cena Wants to Be President in This Toothless Political Thriller

Amy Rice’s “The Independent” begins with an intriguing thought experiment: What if John Cena ran for president as a well-intentioned, hyper-charismatic third-party candidate who promised to temper Republican insanity, bypass Democrat inaction, and altogether liberate America from the crypto-fascist corporate interests that have made this country too cancerous to govern? What if — this rather star-studded Peacock original movie teases in its opening flash-forward — that candidate so effectively reconciled the red/blue divide that he was leading the polls just days before the general election? Those are tantalizing questions, made all the more so by the degree to which Cena’s wannabe...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’

It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
IndieWire

Ben Platt: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie Was a ‘Disappointing Experience’ Due to ‘Horrific’ Backlash

Ben Platt is calling out the criticisms of the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie. The 2021 film, which starred a then-27 year old Platt as a high school student, received immediate backlash for the odd makeup choices to de-age the “Pitch Perfect” actor. Vulture compared the film to the age-bending “The Orphan” horror movie, while IndieWire’s coverage likened Platt’s looks to that of a “serial killer” and the D-rated review drew attention to the “cascade of glaring distractions that continuously point out the artificiality of the genre.” Now, Platt is addressing the hit-musical-turned-movie box office flop heard ’round Broadway. “It was definitely a disappointing...
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy