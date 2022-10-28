ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA to hold prescription drug take-back event Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Drug Enforcement Agency will be holding Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at locations across the country.

The DEA says that the goal is to provide safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential of medication abuse.

To find a collection site near you, visit this website .

Additionally, the DEA wants to ensure the public is aware of other ways they can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs without having to leave their homes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home.

