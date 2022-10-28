ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Nunn, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, speaks in Atlantic

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) Zach Nunn, Republican nominee for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic Friday afternoon.

Nunn is challenging incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in the November 8th General Election. Nunn said “Axne left for France during possibly the most important vote this year.”

Zach Nunn is a veteran of the US Airforce and has been an Iowa State Senator for District 15 since 2019.

