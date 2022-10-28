Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
WTOV 9
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
Police: West Virginia man driving without valid license also had drugs in vehicle
A Morgantown man has been charged in Barrackville after officers found drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.
Police: Man living in someone else’s Morgantown apartment arrested for drugs
A man, who officers say was living illegally in someone else's apartment, was charged after officers removed him from the residence and found drugs.
ngtnews.com
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot
GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: After the Implosion, Weirton BOP
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Almost 4 years ago on the morning of March 9, 2019, the lives of many residents along Weir Avenue would change forever. "The heat of that and the impact, the whole house went 'woop,'” said Ted Troia, property owner, Weir Avenue. “It expanded and...
2 out-of-state men charged after task force officers find drugs in Monongalia County residence
Two out-of-state men have been charged after task force officers located drugs while executing a search at a Monongalia County residence.
Charges filed after June accidental drug overdose at apartments in North Huntingdon
A former North Huntingdon man was arrested last week after township police said he called 911 seeking medical attention for a neighbor but then refused to provide details about where the neighbor was, according to court papers. The neighbor, Adam R. Pascale, died of an accidental drug overdose. Police charged...
Man charged with seriously injuring another man in Morgantown hit-and-run
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a man laying in the road from a hit-and-run accident in Morgantown.
WTOV 9
Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity
WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive
WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
WTOV 9
Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
wajr.com
Morgantown drug probe leads to two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force made two arrests and confiscated dangerous drugs from an Independence Hills Village home. Task force members along with troopers from the West Virignia State Police allege Wendell Mount, 42, of Detroit, Michigan and Tasharke Sargent, 41, of New York City were operating an onging narcotics distribution operation.
WTOV 9
DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit
CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wajr.com
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
WTOV 9
Police find gun connected to Pittsburgh mass shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have found the gun that was allegedly ditched by one of the persons of interest arrested for the Pittsburgh funeral shooting Friday, according to a statement from The City of Pittsburgh. Police say they discovered the firearm Oct. 30 around 8:45 a.m., after conducting...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Investigators: 2 people flown to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Fayette County, investigators say. Dispatchers say police, medics and firefighters were called to the intersection of West Blake Avenue and Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard) in Connellsville Township at around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday.
WPXI Pittsburgh
State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have released information about an officer-involved shooting in Fawn Township, Allegheny County. Kittanning troopers encountered a subject in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn who presented a firearm Monday, according to the report. The armed subject failed to obey commands and the...
Comments / 0