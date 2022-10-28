ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmechen, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
WEIRTON, WV
ngtnews.com

GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: After the Implosion, Weirton BOP

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Almost 4 years ago on the morning of March 9, 2019, the lives of many residents along Weir Avenue would change forever. "The heat of that and the impact, the whole house went 'woop,'” said Ted Troia, property owner, Weir Avenue. “It expanded and...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity

WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive

WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown drug probe leads to two arrests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force made two arrests and confiscated dangerous drugs from an Independence Hills Village home. Task force members along with troopers from the West Virignia State Police allege Wendell Mount, 42, of Detroit, Michigan and Tasharke Sargent, 41, of New York City were operating an onging narcotics distribution operation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit

CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Shots fired report under investigation in downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Police find gun connected to Pittsburgh mass shooting

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have found the gun that was allegedly ditched by one of the persons of interest arrested for the Pittsburgh funeral shooting Friday, according to a statement from The City of Pittsburgh. Police say they discovered the firearm Oct. 30 around 8:45 a.m., after conducting...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy