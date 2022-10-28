ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Students, residents share climate change ideas in Longmeadow

By Phillip Bishop
 4 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow is thinking outside the box when it comes to preparing the community for climate change.

As part of their long-range plan for the town, local leaders gathered 20 high schoolers, college students, and older Longmeadow residents to give them the tools to lead interviews with community members, detailing their personal experiences of climate change. This was in an attempt to break out of the town meeting format and hear from residents more directly.

“They are bringing in the voices of the community, to be able to think about equity and access issues, and climate change,” said Priscilla Kane Hellwig, CEO and Principal Teaching Artist at Arts Integration Studio.

This as the town is looking to update its outlook on the future. The current long range plan was formulated back in 2004.

