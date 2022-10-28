Nicky Hilton Rothschild Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress at the American Ballet Theatre Gala

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attended the American Ballet Theatre Gala on Oct. 27 in New York wearing a sparkling purple dress.

To celebrate the dance institution’s annual fete, Hilton Rothschild wore a bright purple long-sleeve sequin dress with feather trim cuffs by New Arrivals, an Istanbul, Turkey-based brand that launched in 2020 under creative director İlkyaz Özel.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the American Ballet Theatre’s fall gala on Oct. 27 in New York.

For shoes, she wore a pair of rhinestone sparkling cage-toe heeled sandals with a crisscross ankle strap. She accessorized with a single ring from Mazarin Paris and purple stone stud earrings.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the American Ballet Theatre’s fall gala on Oct. 27 in New York.

Hilton Rothschild worked with makeup artist Joel Vasquez , who gave her a coral lip, a stroke of blush on her cheeks and dramatic eye makeup, including statement eyelashes and smoky eye shadow.

For hair, the entrepreneur and socialite worked with Valerie Vanessa, who also works with Hilton Rothschild’s mother Kathy Hilton . Vanessa gave Hilton Rothschild an updo with an asymmetrical part and two subtle curtain bangs.

Hilton Rothschild is known for supporting a broad range of charitable organizations, ranging from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to the Art of Elysium.

In addition to her philanthropic endeavors, she also has her footwear line designed in partnership with French Sole, which debuted in 2019. Hilton Rothschild has collaborated with other fashion brands in the past, including Tolani for a capsule collection of childrenswear, and Linea Pelle for a handbag line.

The American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala honored ABT trustee Patricia R. Morton with The Melville Straus Leadership Achievement Award. The evening’s performance featured the world premiere of Christopher Rudd’s “Lifted.” The annual gala helps raise funds for the prestigious dance company. Notable attendees included Coco Rocha, Misty Copeland and Antoni Porowski.