The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
nbcboston.com
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
nbcboston.com
Recent Violence in Boston Has Parents on Alert This Halloween
A string of violence in the city of Boston has a lot of families taking precautions when it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween. Some are setting early curfews while others said they are driving their children out of town in order to feel safe. Ashley Panopoulas made sure to put...
nbcboston.com
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop
A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
nbcboston.com
Dunkin' Management Company Facing $145K Fine Over Child Labor Law Violations
A company that manages multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts will pay more than $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations, the Attorney General's Office said Monday. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, face five citations for child labor law violations at...
nbcboston.com
Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Gathers Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants
A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department. The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed,...
nbcboston.com
What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'
The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
nbcboston.com
Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Eras Tour,' Including 2 Shows at Gillette
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she's going on the road in 2023 with "The Eras Tour," which includes two shows at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium. Swift made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year. She...
nbcboston.com
Community Rattled by Early Morning Shooting in Dorchester
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
nbcboston.com
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex
A man has been arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex where many Merrimack College students live in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday. North Andover police had shared video of the suspected trespasser involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
nbcboston.com
Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn. According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Driver Arrested After Crash in Providence
Someone was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Broad Street in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened just before 2 a.m., and a driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to WJAR. The person who died was reportedly a...
nbcboston.com
Salem Streets Frighteningly Busy Ahead of Halloween
It's been a big weekend in Salem, Massachusetts, ahead of Halloween on Monday. Visitors have been urged not to drive into the Witch City with so many ghosts and goblins roaming the streets. After two years of COVID, the city of Salem is seeing record crowds this October. On Friday,...
nbcboston.com
NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund
People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
nbcboston.com
Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Hyde Park Barbershop
An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
nbcboston.com
Simple Organization Tips to Declutter Your Home Before the Holidays
Does your junk drawer seem to grow and spread to every part of the house?. Paul and Susan Kadilak of Kadilak Homes and hosts of NECN's "Renovation Rekindle" have easy, cheap, and effective storage solutions for anyone who's looking to shape up their space on a budget. From double-hanging rods...
