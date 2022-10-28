Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Dies at 87 Following False Reports
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s death was confirmed by his reps at 117 Entertainment Group on Friday, October 28. In a lengthy tribute to the legendary artist — nicknamed “The Killer” — Jerry’s team noted that his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, said that he was “ready to leave.”
Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage...
France 24
Pioneering US rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. He was 87 years old. Famous for his flowing blond locks, rowdy piano beats and outrageous stage presence, the star best known for his classic "Great Balls of Fire" died of natural causes, his publicist told AFP on Friday.
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
