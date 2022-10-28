Read full article on original website
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens make late trade move for game-changing defender Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens made a huge move just a day ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That’s huge news, as the Ravens don’t have a history of making major trades during the season, which makes this a bit of a huge surprise. In acquiring Chicago Bears inside...
Augusta Free Press
Jalen Hurts throws four TD passes, three to A.J. Brown, in 35-13 Eagles’ win
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 285 yards and tossed a career-high four touchdown passes — three of them to his favorite target A.J. Brown by halftime — as Pittsburgh was walloped, 35-13, by the Eagles Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The underdog Steelers (2-6) were searching for...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Ekeler's Edge: Pollard vs. Zeke, AFC West roundup & Rainn Wilson
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back from the bye week and excited to get back to another episode of Ekeler's Edge. On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the interesting situation in the Dallas Cowboys backfield between Tony Pollard...
Augusta Free Press
Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 8 action
Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more. With plenty of players on active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some...
Augusta Free Press
Heinicke leads Washington Commanders to 17-16 comeback win over Colts
It’s something that seemed crazy to think about just a few weeks ago, but the Washington Commanders may just be playoff contenders. The team is now 4-4 having won its third straight game on Sunday, taking home a thrilling victory at the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. A two-minute drill to end the game saw a clutch performance by the entire offense, stealing the win with just 22 seconds to go.
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott’s first task in the offseason: Overhauling the UVA offense, starting with the staff
Tony Elliott is going to need to make wholesale changes to his coaching staff on offense in the offseason, and yes, that needs to include the beloved by UVA fans and alums (and not that it matters, but also me) Marques Hagans. The offense has been an unmitigated disaster under...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Huge Sunday for several UVA Basketball alums in the Association
Trey Murphy III is settling as a starter for Western Conference contender New Orleans. Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser are key rotation guys for Eastern Conference favorite Boston. And somehow, some way, Ty Jerome has gone from getting cut free by two of the NBA’s worst teams in the preseason...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Anthony Gill gets a start, good minutes for Washington Wizards
Anthony Gill (UVA MBB ’16) made the most of his first start of the season, contributing 10 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes for the Washington Wizards in a 118-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Gill shot 5-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-3 from three-point range,...
