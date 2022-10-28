Read full article on original website
Trend setta
3d ago
what the Colts need to do is get rid of Frank Riech and any of their offensive coordination..... Get a real #1 receiver use Pittman as the #2 ... put a fullback in to help they sorry offensive line and block for Taylor.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
This Ravens-Broncos Trade Sends WR Jerry Jeudy To Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens are once again finding success in the 2022 season on the back of a dominant rushing attack offensively. Baltimore is fifth in the NFL in points scored and 11th in yardage, helping overcome what has been an underwhelming performance defensively as they are in the bottom half of the league in points and yardage allowed. Could they look to make a big move ahead of the trade deadline with the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy?
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The offensive shakeup with the Indianapolis Colts continues.
Colts’ reported stance on head coach Frank Reich revealed
The Indianapolis Colts made a major change this week when they announced that Matt Ryan will no longer be their starting quarterback. Some wondered if head coach Frank Reich could find himself on the hot seat next, but it does not sound like that is going to happen — at least in the near future.
NFL Analysis Network
This Browns-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge victory on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-5 on the season. That win likely saved their season and decided which side of the coin they will be on with the trade deadline being set for this afternoon. Might they look to acquire an intriguing defensive piece from the Las Vegas Raiders?
NFL Analysis Network
This Buccaneers-Lions Trade Sends TJ Hockenson To Tampa Bay
The 2022 season is quickly spiraling down the drain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting the season 2-0, they have lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 3-5. The only solace that they can take is that the rest of the AFC South has been underwhelming as well as the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place and the Buccaneers already own one head-to-head victory over them. Could the Buccaneers look to beef up their offense with a trade deadline move with the Detroit Lions?
Yardbarker
Bills Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe
The Buffalo Bills are acting sneaky on Tuesday, making one last trade before the NFL trade deadline that was not announced until much later. According to ESPN, the Bills are acquiring defensive back and special teams ace Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. The move comes after the team acquired...
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?
The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
Colts QB Sam Ehlinger Reveals Thoughts On His Starting Debut
Week 8 was a huge one for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Texas was making his first career start in place of veteran Matt Ryan, who injured his shoulder in the team’s Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans but was going to be removed from the lineup in favor of Ehlinger anyway.
NFL Analysis Network
Jets, Dolphins Interested In Trade For Broncos’ Bradley Chubb
The AFC East race looks like it will come down to who will be second in the division. The Buffalo Bills hold a commanding two-game lead and have looked every bit of the Super Bowl contender many pegged them to be coming into the season. Now, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins could be looking to make a splash at the trade deadline with the Denver Broncos.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ‘safe’ entering Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season viewed as the team to beat in the AFC South with head
NFL Analysis Network
This Bears-Broncos Trade Sends WR KJ Hamler To Chicago
The Chicago Bears are operating with an eye toward next year. They know that they won’t be competing this season, so they are maximizing their chances at building a better future by trading some established veterans for draft capital. After trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, could the Bears now try to acquire KJ Hamler from the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News
The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league. Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
This Rams-Panthers Trade Sends RB Cam Akers To Carolina
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the teams mentioned most prevalently in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline being November 1st. It isn’t too surprising as the defending Super Bowl champions have struggled to find any consistency this season. Could they end up exploring a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Cam Akers?
NFL Analysis Network
Tempe, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.https://NFLAnalysis.net
Comments / 14