wdayradionow.com
Village Green Golf Course closing after Friday
(Moorhead, MN) -- You still have a few days to hit the golf course and get a round in, you just have to head into Moorhead. Village Green Golf Course will stay open through this coming Friday, according to Golf Pro Russ Nelson. Much of the other courses in the...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
valleynewslive.com
2022 Golf season closes in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 golf season closed on Sunday as they head into the winter months. The last course in the area to close was the Rose Creek. According to leadership at the course, momentum the last few years has been very high. Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
valleynewslive.com
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle two fires in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crew in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3 p.m. The Sherriff’s Office says it happened on 410th Ave. SW, a few miles NW of East Grand Forks. They say a detached shed and three vehicles were destroyed.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
gowatertown.net
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
valleynewslive.com
Take Jack Back
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A post-Halloween reminder for those looking to get rid of their pumpkins, they cannot go into yard waste piles. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 14 residents can drop pumpkins at selected sites throughout Clay County. There are collection bins at each of the recycling centers in the county:
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
According to a press release from the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, North Dakota, a big named country/crossover artist has just been added to the Fair lineup in 2023. Just announced, Dan + Shay will be coming back to North Dakota on Friday, July 7th. Dan + Shay...
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
valleynewslive.com
No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped. Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
valleynewslive.com
Sanford brings treats to young patients with “Backwards Halloween”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo helped bring trick-or-treating to patients Monday, with their “Backwards Halloween”. Volunteers dressed up and delivered candy to patients who couldn’t leave their rooms. It’s a long-time tradition at Sanford, but the event hadn’t...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
willmarradio.com
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
