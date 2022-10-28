ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Waiving Josh Primo demonstrates why the Spurs are still a first-rate franchise

The Spurs’ announcement that they had released Josh Primo was the ultimate Friday evening news dump that caught the entire league by surprise. Lottery picks don’t get waived heading into their second season, and definitely not an hour before tipoff for a regular season matchup without forewarning. The 456 days between the Spurs drafting Primo after his freshman season at the University of Alabama and his unceremonious exit was the quickest a first-round pick has ever been waived.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
This Buccaneers-Lions Trade Sends TJ Hockenson To Tampa Bay

The 2022 season is quickly spiraling down the drain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting the season 2-0, they have lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 3-5. The only solace that they can take is that the rest of the AFC South has been underwhelming as well as the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place and the Buccaneers already own one head-to-head victory over them. Could the Buccaneers look to beef up their offense with a trade deadline move with the Detroit Lions?
This Browns-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge victory on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-5 on the season. That win likely saved their season and decided which side of the coin they will be on with the trade deadline being set for this afternoon. Might they look to acquire an intriguing defensive piece from the Las Vegas Raiders?
