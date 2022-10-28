The 2022 season is quickly spiraling down the drain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting the season 2-0, they have lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 3-5. The only solace that they can take is that the rest of the AFC South has been underwhelming as well as the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place and the Buccaneers already own one head-to-head victory over them. Could the Buccaneers look to beef up their offense with a trade deadline move with the Detroit Lions?

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO