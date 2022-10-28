Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Why It’s Kind of Sucked for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Broncos can put September and October behind them after a big victory over the Jaguars. Plus, how the Seahawks keep winning and why Terry McLaurin loves Indianapolis.
Browns Again Suggested As Destination For Ndamukong Suh
The Cleveland Browns have fallen on some tough times in recent weeks. They were one meltdown against the New York Jets away from being 3-0 to start their season. Instead, they won two out of their first three games but have lost four in a row since. They have been...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Waiving Josh Primo demonstrates why the Spurs are still a first-rate franchise
The Spurs’ announcement that they had released Josh Primo was the ultimate Friday evening news dump that caught the entire league by surprise. Lottery picks don’t get waived heading into their second season, and definitely not an hour before tipoff for a regular season matchup without forewarning. The 456 days between the Spurs drafting Primo after his freshman season at the University of Alabama and his unceremonious exit was the quickest a first-round pick has ever been waived.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
Texans WR Brandin Cooks posts salty tweet as NFL trade deadline closes
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks released a cryptic statement on Twitter, but the inference has to be with regards to the organization’s handling of his playing rights at the NFL trade deadline. “Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” Cooks wrote. “Covered for the lies for too long those...
Broncos notes from London: Record-breaking crowd, Chubb prepares for trade deadline, Hamler's big play
WEMBLEY — Here, the early bird gets the pint. The pints poured at Wembley Stadium for a record crowd could fill the River Thames. The Broncos beat the Jaguars 21-17, and the crowd of 86,215 represented the largest ever to witness an NFL game in the United Kingdom. The NFL has played here since 2007.
This Buccaneers-Lions Trade Sends TJ Hockenson To Tampa Bay
The 2022 season is quickly spiraling down the drain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting the season 2-0, they have lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 3-5. The only solace that they can take is that the rest of the AFC South has been underwhelming as well as the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place and the Buccaneers already own one head-to-head victory over them. Could the Buccaneers look to beef up their offense with a trade deadline move with the Detroit Lions?
This Browns-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge victory on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-5 on the season. That win likely saved their season and decided which side of the coin they will be on with the trade deadline being set for this afternoon. Might they look to acquire an intriguing defensive piece from the Las Vegas Raiders?
NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders can't be feeling good about their Josh McDaniels hire
Over the first two months of the NFL season, no coach has gotten ripped more than Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos. Not even Matt Rhule, and the Carolina Panthers already fired him. Well, let's take a look at the bottom of the AFC West standings after Week 8, shall...
Fans crushed the NFL and ESPN for having Broncos-Jaguars only on ESPN+
Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action has gotten off to an early with the Broncos and Jaguars battling it out in London. I should have put quotes around “battling” because this game between two 2-5 teams has all the makings for being an absolute stinker, which is something the Broncos have grown used to playing in this year.
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Bears Add for Future While Packers Flop
Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also...
