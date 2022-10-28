Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in afternoon shooting in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive Southwest, police said. Officers arrested Taylor Deres, 36 of Cedar Rapids later in the day and charged him with willful injury and use of a dangerous weapon. Cedar Rapids Police Department say...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
Officials identify man shot, killed by officers in eastern Iowa
The name of a man killed in a shooting involving law enforcement in eastern Iowa early Sunday morning has been released.
cbs2iowa.com
Walker's request to throw out his Taboo Nightclub shooting charges pushed to Wednesday
One of the two men accused in the Taboo Nightclub shooting was back in court Monday, arguing his charges should be dropped. Now, the hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday after a number of unresolved questions surrounding the request to dismiss the case. Dimione Walker is accused of murder in...
Iowa City Man Sentenced In Human Trafficking Case
(Davenport, IA) — An Iowa City man has been sentenced to 22-years in prison for human trafficking. Investigators say he recruited and exploited several young women, forcing them to work as prostitutes in several states.
ottumwaradio.com
Accused Teen to Request Suppression of Evidence
One of the teenagers accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher last year will make a court appearance this week. Willard Miller, 17, will appear in a Jefferson County court on Wednesday and request that evidence recovered from his home and cell phone be suppressed. Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale...
Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police
(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
KCRG.com
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City. They say 22-year-old Riley...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
UPDATE: Name released in officer-involved shooting in Davenport
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
98.1 KHAK
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
KCRG.com
No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. “Overdue fines do not work,” the report from library staff released Monday states. “Patrons do not return...
