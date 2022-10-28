Read full article on original website
PAC responds to NAACP cease and desist letter over single-member district campaign flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The group behind campaign flyers and signs promoting the single-member district ballot proposal in Alachua County is responding to a cease and desist letter sent by the NAACP accusing the group of creating a ‘false impression.’. The letter sent by the NAACP accuses the Leading...
UF Board of Trustees votes for Sen. Sasse to be university president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved a controversial candidate to be the next president of the university. The decision followed a meeting where the process of selecting Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was debated as protestors gathered outside. The board of trustees...
Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
Agricultural Hall of Fame inducts two members out of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from North Central Florida are the newest inductees into The Agricultural Hall of Fame. John Woeste served as dean of UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for 19 years, and was also the director of the extension service. Donald Quincey, the other...
Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31. The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1. Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative. The city wants to remind...
Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Awards is back after two-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at the Hilton UF Conference Center Hotel to help honor those who have contributed to the NAACP organization. Since 1945, the branch has helped fight against racism and support black communities in Alachua County. “Our fraternity was founded in 1906 and right now...
Humane Society NCFL named Chelsea Bower the next executive director
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society didn’t have to stray far to find its next executive director. Current Associate Director Chelsea Bower has been named to the post. A release states the board of directors “determined that bower’s experience in animal welfare and leadership makes her well-suited to...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees meet Tuesday morning at Emerson Alumni Hall to vote on sole presidential nominee Ben Sasse. It starts at 10 a.m. and university officials say protesting is banned inside of university buildings. The 10th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards...
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
Holly Heights residents fear gentrification
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
College of Central Florida will hold the Student Life Fall Festival
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Student Life Fall Festival at the College of Central Florida is in Ocala on Monday. Students can celebrate Halloween and the Day of the Dead at the Bedford Plaza on the Ocala campus. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 1:45. The...
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans Day may be more than a week away, but people from around North Central Florida are already showing their appreciation. The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch. Don Sherry, who once commanded American Legion Post 16, said he’s thankful the chamber...
UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
College of Central Florida celebrates diversity and inclusion on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is celebrating different cultures. This CF fall event celebrated Halloween, the harvest season, and the Day of the Dead. The event took place at the Bedford Plaza and was hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Different clubs and organizations brought games, food, music, and activities to campus.
Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
