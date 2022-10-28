ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

WCJB

UF Board of Trustees votes for Sen. Sasse to be university president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved a controversial candidate to be the next president of the university. The decision followed a meeting where the process of selecting Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was debated as protestors gathered outside. The board of trustees...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31. The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1. Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative. The city wants to remind...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Humane Society NCFL named Chelsea Bower the next executive director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society didn’t have to stray far to find its next executive director. Current Associate Director Chelsea Bower has been named to the post. A release states the board of directors “determined that bower’s experience in animal welfare and leadership makes her well-suited to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees meet Tuesday morning at Emerson Alumni Hall to vote on sole presidential nominee Ben Sasse. It starts at 10 a.m. and university officials say protesting is banned inside of university buildings. The 10th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

College of Central Florida celebrates diversity and inclusion on Halloween

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is celebrating different cultures. This CF fall event celebrated Halloween, the harvest season, and the Day of the Dead. The event took place at the Bedford Plaza and was hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Different clubs and organizations brought games, food, music, and activities to campus.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL

